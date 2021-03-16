Tuesday, March 16, 2021
Home News Reports After quitting the Congress party, PC Chacko to join Sharad Pawar's NCP
Editor's picksNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

After quitting the Congress party, PC Chacko to join Sharad Pawar’s NCP

The 74-year-old leader is a former Member of Parliament from the Kerala Thrissur constituency. He also presided over the Joint Parliamentary Committee on 2G Spectrum during the UPA government (2009-2014).

OpIndia Staff
A week after resigning from Gandhi's Congress, PC Chacko to join Pawar's Congress
PC Chacko to join NCP today
1

Days after resigning from the Congress party, veteran politician PC Chacko will be joining the Nationalist Congress Party(NCP) today. After being in Congress for decades, Chacko had tendered his resignation from the party following differences over seat allocation for the upcoming Kerala assembly polls.

“I’m meeting Sharad Pawar. Whatever crisis the party is facing, needs to be discussed. I’m also meeting Sitaram Yechury and Ghulam Nabi Azad to discuss the future course of action. I need to extend my support to the LDF (Left Democratic Front of Kerala). I’ll decide (on joining) after meeting Pawar sahab,” ANI quoted as Chacko saying.

Congress is facing its Waterloo: PC Chacko

Chacko said the Congress party is facing its Waterloo crisis, referring to the historic defeat of French emperor Napoleon Bonaparte that eventually led to his undoing in the early 19th century.

“The Congress is facing its Waterloo. I had already spoken to Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi. There is no dearth of discussion. I tried to make them understand that the situation was deteriorating,” Chacko said.

The former Congress leader exalted Sharad Pawar as a leader who could provide a credible alternative in the Opposition camp. With Chacko lavishing praises on the NCP chief, speculations are rife that his entry into the NCP is all too imminent.

He was also critical of the Congress party and faulted them for the erosion of democracy within the party. Putting paid to the rumours of his return to the Congress party, Chacko said he has “no plans” in Congress.

PC Chacko resigns from the Congress party over undemocratic selection of assembly poll candidates

The 74-year-old leader is a former Member of Parliament from the Kerala Thrissur constituency. He also presided over the Joint Parliamentary Committee on 2G Spectrum during the UPA government (2009-2014). Last week, Chacko had announced his decision to quit the Congress party over the alleged undemocratic way of selecting candidates for the forthcoming assembly polls in Kerala.

At the time of tendering his resignation, Chacko had come out all guns blazing against the Congress party, not even sparing the central leadership. The leader said that there was groupism within the party and the top leadership did little to iron out the differences. He accused the party high-command of courting both the factions.

He said, “Kerala is facing a crucial election. People want Congress to come back but there’s groupism practiced by top leaders of Congress. I’ve been arguing with high command that this should be ended. But the high command is also agreeing to the proposal given by both groups.”

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termspc chacko,
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

After quitting the Congress party, PC Chacko to join Sharad Pawar’s NCP

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier last week, PC Chacko had resigned from the Congress party, alleging that there is no democracy left in the party
News Reports

Nita Ambani to become a visiting faculty at the Banaras Hindu University: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
Nita Ambani has reportedly given her verbal acceptance to the proposal by the BHU of joining as a visiting faculty to help women from Purvanchal in improving their living standards

‘This temple has been robbed 4 times, priests have been killed’: Dasna temple Mahant exposes media propaganda behind #SorryAsif

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Mahant Yati said that former Mahants of the temple have been killed or assaulted by local Muslims. The temple authorities have hired armed security guards to protect the temple from Muslims in the area.

Quran controversy: Shia lawyer offers money to behead ex-UP Shia Board Chief Waseem Rizvi, offers to sell his child to collect money

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
He further added that to pay the bounty, he will collect money from the bar association, and if he still could not collect the amount, he would sell his child.

Scorpio car outside Antilia was never stolen, drivers of Scorpio and Innova work in the police force: Shocking new revelations in the Antilia case

Editor's picks OpIndia Staff -
A report published by TV 9 Marathi said the Scorpio car found outside Antilia was never stolen and was used by Sachin Vaze

Missing CCTV footage of his society procured by Vaze himself, presumably to destroy the evidence: Report

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Vaze had reportedly seized the CCTV footage of his society, stating that the DVR was needed for official use by the police, a report by TV 9 Marathi says.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Drinking water a ruse for theft and harassing Hindu women: Temple pandit on thrashing of Asif, reveals why ‘no entry’ board was put up

OpIndia Staff -
The Temple Pandit in Ghaziabad said that Asif was being wrongfully depicted as an innocent boy, reveals why 'no entry' board was put up.
Read more
News Reports

While Rahul Gandhi questions the rise in Adani’s wealth in 2021, Gautam Adani had registered highest wealth gain during UPA too

OpIndia Staff -
Just like 2021, Gautan Adani had seen highest increase in his wealth in 2011 too, when Congress-led UPA was in power
Read more
News Reports

Man hails Mahmud Ghaznavi for bringing ‘glory to Islam’ by desecrating and looting Somnath Temple, video recorded nearby goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
In the viral video, the man hails Mohammad Ghaznavi for the invasion and plundering of the Somnath Temple.
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: Meerut youths on their way to namaz steal woman’s undergarment hanging for drying, people suspect occult practice

OpIndia Staff -
As per reports, the residents of the area approached police station to register a complaint regarding the same. While the police were surprised at such a complaint, the residents believe this stealing of underwear could be part of some occult practice.
Read more
News Reports

White Innova car which accompanied explosives-laden Scorpio car recovered from Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh’s office: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
The NIA officials traced the white Innova to the Mumbai Police Commissionerate office, where the suspicious car was parked. As they took a closer look at the car, they found that 'Police' sticker on the back of the car.
Read more
News Reports

Mumbai Police officials took away the missing CCTV footage of Sachin Vaze’s society: Report

OpIndia Staff -
According to a report published on TV 9 Marathi, the CCTV footage of Sachin Vaze's society which has gone missing was sought by the officials of the Mumbai Police on March 2
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

253,345FansLike
524,037FollowersFollow
23,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com