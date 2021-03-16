After quitting the Congress party, PC Chacko to join Sharad Pawar’s NCP

Days after resigning from the Congress party, veteran politician PC Chacko will be joining the Nationalist Congress Party(NCP) today. After being in Congress for decades, Chacko had tendered his resignation from the party following differences over seat allocation for the upcoming Kerala assembly polls.

Former Congress leader PC Chako to join NCP today, in Delhi. — ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2021

“I’m meeting Sharad Pawar. Whatever crisis the party is facing, needs to be discussed. I’m also meeting Sitaram Yechury and Ghulam Nabi Azad to discuss the future course of action. I need to extend my support to the LDF (Left Democratic Front of Kerala). I’ll decide (on joining) after meeting Pawar sahab,” ANI quoted as Chacko saying.

Congress is facing its Waterloo: PC Chacko

Chacko said the Congress party is facing its Waterloo crisis, referring to the historic defeat of French emperor Napoleon Bonaparte that eventually led to his undoing in the early 19th century.

“The Congress is facing its Waterloo. I had already spoken to Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi. There is no dearth of discussion. I tried to make them understand that the situation was deteriorating,” Chacko said.

The former Congress leader exalted Sharad Pawar as a leader who could provide a credible alternative in the Opposition camp. With Chacko lavishing praises on the NCP chief, speculations are rife that his entry into the NCP is all too imminent.

He was also critical of the Congress party and faulted them for the erosion of democracy within the party. Putting paid to the rumours of his return to the Congress party, Chacko said he has “no plans” in Congress.

PC Chacko resigns from the Congress party over undemocratic selection of assembly poll candidates

The 74-year-old leader is a former Member of Parliament from the Kerala Thrissur constituency. He also presided over the Joint Parliamentary Committee on 2G Spectrum during the UPA government (2009-2014). Last week, Chacko had announced his decision to quit the Congress party over the alleged undemocratic way of selecting candidates for the forthcoming assembly polls in Kerala.

At the time of tendering his resignation, Chacko had come out all guns blazing against the Congress party, not even sparing the central leadership. The leader said that there was groupism within the party and the top leadership did little to iron out the differences. He accused the party high-command of courting both the factions.

He said, “Kerala is facing a crucial election. People want Congress to come back but there’s groupism practiced by top leaders of Congress. I’ve been arguing with high command that this should be ended. But the high command is also agreeing to the proposal given by both groups.”