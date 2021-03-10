Ahead of the Kerala assembly polls, veteran Congress leader PC Chacko on Wednesday resigned from the party alleging that there is no democracy left in the party. He said that there is groupism in the party’s Kerala state unit.

I have quit Congress and sent my resignation to party’s interim chief Sonia Gandhi: Senior Congress leader PC Chacko pic.twitter.com/YJsoZch1oE — ANI (@ANI) March 10, 2021

“I have quit Congress and sent my resignation to the party’s interim chief Sonia Gandhi. I have been deliberating upon this decision for the past many days. I come from Kerala where there’s no Congress party as such. There are 2 parties – Congress (I) & Congress (A). It’s coordination committee of 2 parties functioning as KPCC,” Chacko caustically said.

The leader was also unsparing in his attack against the top leadership of the party, stating that there was groupism practiced by even the senior party leaders. He claimed that the party command has been courting both the factions instead of bringing an end to it.

He said, “Kerala is facing a crucial election. People want Congress to come back but there’s groupism practiced by top leaders of Congress. I’ve been arguing with high command that this should be ended. But the high command is also agreeing to the proposal given by both groups.”

“Congress is a great tradition. Being a Congress-man is a prestigious thing but today in Kerala nobody can be a Congress-man. One can belong to either ‘I group’ or ‘A group’. So I decided to call it a day. High Command is a mute witness to this disaster & there’s no remedy,” the Congress veteran leader further added.

Congress loyalists slam PC Chacko after he resigned from the party

Chacko’s resignation has added fuel to the continuing debates about Congress’ leadership crisis. However, like the so-called ‘G-23 leaders’ of the party, Chacko too faced instant criticism after his resignation from loyalists of the Gandhi family.

Soon after Chacko submitted his resignation, Congress loyalists were quick to slam the leader. Abusive troll masquerading as journalist Swati Chaturvedi took to Twitter to disparage the veteran leader.

“The man who attacked the late Shiela Dikshit relentlessly, presided over the implosion of the congress in Delhi should have actually been sacked by @RahulGandhi The tragedy of the congress is “leaders” like Chacko,” Chaturvedi fumed.

The man who attacked the late Shiela Dikshit relentlessly, presided over the implosion of the congress in Delhi should have actually been sacked by @RahulGandhi The tragedy of the congress is “leaders” like Chacko https://t.co/Bmo9GoyW4K — Swati Chaturvedi (@bainjal) March 10, 2021

Rushing in to the defence of the Congress party, journalist Rohini Singh said Chacko was upset because Congress was democratic in listening to both the factions of its Kerala state unit.

So Chacko is upset that the Congress leadership is being democratic and listening to both groups instead of only listening to Chacko. https://t.co/1DD2Xj5e4g — Rohini Singh (@rohini_sgh) March 10, 2021

Journalist Saba Naqvi called PC Chacko’s resignation a farce and wondered if he is joining the BJP.

I presume he’s joining BJP? It’s comedy, reality or farce… https://t.co/1uPir0UzmL — Saba Naqvi (@_sabanaqvi) March 10, 2021

Several other users also took to Twitter to hate on the Congress leader.

Thank you so much for making @INCIndia somewhat Termite free https://t.co/29Z7zpGRYP — ~Boy~ Mandela (@Sir_Vibgoyr) March 10, 2021

That is fine but for how much you made the deal? — Faiz_SaveFarmer (@Faiz_INC) March 10, 2021

He was the incharge of Delhi where the party is reduced to 0. https://t.co/mymgLENhzI — Tehseen Poonawalla Official (@tehseenp) March 10, 2021

PC Chacko, 74, one of the Congress’s top leaders and spokespersons, is a former MP from Thrissur in Kerala.

Chacko’s departure is a big setback for the Congress party before the crucial April 6 polls. It is also a major embarrassment for the party, where its star campaigner and leader Rahul Gandhi is an MP.