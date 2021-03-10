Wednesday, March 10, 2021
Updated:

PC Chako resigns from Congress ahead of Kerala polls, alleges factionalism within the party

"Today in Kerala nobody can be a Congress-man. One can belong to either ‘I group’ or ‘A group’. So I decided to call it a day. High Command is a mute witness to this disaster & there’s no remedy,” the Congress veteran leader further added.

OpIndia Staff
PC Chacko resigned from the party stating groupism within the Congress party
PC Chacko(Source: Indian Express)
3

Ahead of the Kerala assembly polls, veteran Congress leader PC Chacko on Wednesday resigned from the party alleging that there is no democracy left in the party. He said that there is groupism in the party’s Kerala state unit. 

“I have quit Congress and sent my resignation to the party’s interim chief Sonia Gandhi. I have been deliberating upon this decision for the past many days. I come from Kerala where there’s no Congress party as such. There are 2 parties – Congress (I) & Congress (A). It’s coordination committee of 2 parties functioning as KPCC,” Chacko caustically said. 

The leader was also unsparing in his attack against the top leadership of the party, stating that there was groupism practiced by even the senior party leaders. He claimed that the party command has been courting both the factions instead of bringing an end to it. 

He said, “Kerala is facing a crucial election. People want Congress to come back but there’s groupism practiced by top leaders of Congress. I’ve been arguing with high command that this should be ended. But the high command is also agreeing to the proposal given by both groups.”

“Congress is a great tradition. Being a Congress-man is a prestigious thing but today in Kerala nobody can be a Congress-man. One can belong to either ‘I group’ or ‘A group’. So I decided to call it a day. High Command is a mute witness to this disaster & there’s no remedy,” the Congress veteran leader further added. 

Congress loyalists slam PC Chacko after he resigned from the party

Chacko’s resignation has added fuel to the continuing debates about Congress’ leadership crisis. However, like the so-called ‘G-23 leaders’ of the party, Chacko too faced instant criticism after his resignation from loyalists of the Gandhi family.

Soon after Chacko submitted his resignation, Congress loyalists were quick to slam the leader. Abusive troll masquerading as journalist Swati Chaturvedi took to Twitter to disparage the veteran leader.

“The man who attacked the late Shiela Dikshit relentlessly, presided over the implosion of the congress in Delhi should have actually been sacked by @RahulGandhi The tragedy of the congress is “leaders” like Chacko,” Chaturvedi fumed.

Rushing in to the defence of the Congress party, journalist Rohini Singh said Chacko was upset because Congress was democratic in listening to both the factions of its Kerala state unit.

Journalist Saba Naqvi called PC Chacko’s resignation a farce and wondered if he is joining the BJP.

Several other users also took to Twitter to hate on the Congress leader.

PC Chacko, 74, one of the Congress’s top leaders and spokespersons, is a former MP from Thrissur in Kerala.

Chacko’s departure is a big setback for the Congress party before the crucial April 6 polls. It is also a major embarrassment for the party, where its star campaigner and leader Rahul Gandhi is an MP.

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

