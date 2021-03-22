TMC candidate Saayoni Ghosh runs after being harassed by party workers

Ahead of the upcoming State Legislative elections in West Bengal, actress-turned-TMC politician Saayoni Ghosh was harassed and manhandled by her own party members, reported ETV Bharat. She will be contesting the polls from the Asansol Dakshin constituency.

During a campaign rally in Banpur on Sunday, Ghosh was seen running from her party members after they gheraoed her from all sides. She met several locals during the campaign trail, occasionally shaking hands and urging them to vote for the Trinamool Congress. In a video shared by ETV Bharat, TMC workers were seen huddling to stand closer to the actress, invading her private space and causing her discomfort.

Irked by the party workers desperately trying to get close to her, Ghosh ran away from them for about 50 metres. When they tried to chase her down, she yelled, “Ekdom picha thakun (Stay away from me).” A visibly uncomfortable Saayoni Ghosh then pointed fingers at the TMC workers and directed them to keep their distance. Her security guards then stepped in and formed a chain to keep the ogling TMC men away.

Netizens criticize the harassment of actress

The treatment meted out to the actress by her own party has left several netizens questioning how can the Trinamool Congress claim to protect women. A Twitter user, by the name of Bengali Babu wrote, “Despite repeated requests, TMC workers kept coming to her and Saayoni got annoyed and started running.” He added, “How can you respect the mothers and sisters of WB when you can’t respect the female candidates of your Party?”

Despite repeated requests,Tmc workers kept coming to her and @sayani06 got annoyed and started running 😁

How can you respect the mothers and sisters of WB when you can’t respect the female candidates of your Party#BanglaNijerMeyekeiChayhttps://t.co/SwsdEwCJpk — Bengali Babu (@hatecommie) March 22, 2021

Saayoni Ghosh had posted picture of ‘condom on Shivling’

On February 18, 2015, the actress had tweeted a picture wherein a female character was seen putting a condom over the sacred Hindu symbol of a Shivling. She wrote, “Gods cudnt have been more useful.” Her tweet maligning Hindu culture was posted on the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri, which was observed on February 17 that year.

Saayoni Ghosh had subsequently issued an apology claiming that her account had been hacked. Following the announcement of her candidature from Asansol South, people had reshared the old tweet, asking the actress about her complete disregard of Hindu sentiments.