Sunday, March 28, 2021
BJP asserts will form govt in Bengal and retain power in Assam

Home Minister Amit Shah said that the higher voter turnout showed that the people are enthusiastic about new government.

OpIndia Staff
Union Home Minister Amit Shah/ Image Source: ANI
On Sunday, Home Minister Amit Shah said that BJP will form government in West Bengal by winning more than 200 seats in the ongoing assembly elections in the state.

Addressing the press conference, Union Home Minister Amit Shah thanked the voters of Assam and West Bengal, the two states which went to polls in the first phase of the polls scheduled on March 27. He said that the high voter turnout showed enthusiasm of people in two states.

Home Minister Amit Shah also expressed confidence that the saffron party will win 37 seats out of 47 in Assam that went to the polls on Saturday. As per Shah, BJP will win more than 26 seats out of 30 seats that went to the polls in the first phase in West Bengal as well. He said over 84 per cent turnout in West Bengal proves that people of the state want change.

“After discussions with booth level workers and party leaders, I can say out of 30 seats in West Bengal we will win more than 26 seats. We have got clear indications that BJP will win more than 37 seats out of 47 seats in Assam,” said Shah. 

He further said that both the states were known for political violence but this time no one died during polling in the first phase.

Emphasising the peaceful elections being held in West Bengal under the watch of central forces, Amit Shah said that after many years, the polling process was held without any incident of violence in West Bengal.

“I want to thank the women of West Bengal for polling in favour of the BJP. BJP will form government in West Bengal with more than 200 seats,” said Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The West Bengal State Legislative polls will be conducted in 8 phases. The first phase of elections commenced on March 27. Meanwhile, the elections in Assam will be held from March 27 to April 6 in three phases to elect 126 MLAs. The results will be announced on May 2. 

