Tuesday, March 30, 2021
Khalistan sympathizer Deep Sidhu, accused in Republic Day riots case, applies for bail: Details

Punjabi actor and Khalistan sympathizer Deep Sidhu was named by the police in an FIR lodged in connection with the violent protests of the Republic Day.

Deep Sidhu applies for bail in Delhi Court
Deep Sidhu, accused in the Republic Day riots in Delhi, has moved a Delhi Court seeking bail. The matter is likely to be heard tomorrow, ANI reported. Deep Sidhu was arrested by the special cell of the Delhi Police on the 9th of February.

Punjabi actor and Khalistan sympathizer Deep Sidhu was named by the police in an FIR lodged in connection with the violent protests of the Republic Day. He was seen among the mob who attacked the Red Fort and hoisted different flags in place of the Tricolour on the 72nd Republic Day.

A case was registered by Delhi police at Kotwali police station of North district under relevant sections of various laws including the Indian Penal Code, the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains Act, and the Arms Act.

After being named in the FIR, Sidhu released a video on Facebook claiming that he tried to reason with the protesting farmers to reach a unanimous decision regarding the route to be taken for the protest on Republic Day.

He claimed that no one led the farmers to the Red Fort and that he reached there only after the gates of the fort had already been broken. In the video, Sidhu justified the hoisting of the Sikh flag atop the Red Fort calling it “diversity”.

