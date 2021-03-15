Monday, March 15, 2021
Home News Reports Newer FCI norms is not a move to get rid of MSP, Centre rubbishes...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

Newer FCI norms is not a move to get rid of MSP, Centre rubbishes claims and fear-mongering

Farmer leaders are indulging in fear-mongering by claiming that the tighter procurement norms proposed by the government is one way of government doing away with MSP.

Anurag
FCI
FCI proposed strict norms for procurement of food grains (Image: Business Standard)
4

According to recent reports, the Food Corporation of India (FCI) has proposed revised norms to procure food grains. The main recommendations ask for a reduction of moisture content from 14% to 12% in the case of wheat. The grains should not be procured even with value cut if it does not meet the requirement of moisture. The allowed percentage of foreign matter to be reduced to 0.50% from 0.75%. It further suggested reducing slightly damaged grains from 4% to 2%. FCI has argued that as wheat is procured in peak summers, less moisture is easily achievable.

In the case of Paddy, the permissible limit of foreign material should be reduced to 1% of the existing 2%. The damaged and discoloured grains to be reduced from 5% to 3%. Also, the admixture of lower-class paddy should be removed from 6% to 5%, said FCI.

In the case of Rice, FCT recommended that the rice refraction should be reduced to 20% from 25%, and the limit of damaged grains should be reduced by 1%. Red grains should not be allowed. The moisture content should be reduced from 15% to 14%. Similar changes were proposed by FCI for other grains, including oats, barley and more.

FCI added in the report that some quality of the wheat stock is required for export. India often export grains to fetch good price or on humanitarian grounds. In such cases, the stock should match international standards.

Farmers allege govt wants to tighten norms to kill MSP

As soon as FCI’s recommendations were made public, it drew criticism from the farmer unions who alleged that the governments want to let go of Minimum Selling Price and reduce procurement by making the norms strict. Jagmohan Singh, general secretary of Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) Ekta (Dakuanda), claimed, “It is clear that government is running from procurement and its promise of continuing the existing MSP falls flat as the government is trying to put salt on our wounds by issuing such recommendations.

He further added that weather conditions like rain and wind storms often play spoilsport during the wheat harvesting season. Thus FCI’s argument that wheat is procured in peak summer holds no ground.

Lot of scope of improvement in the proposal: Govt

The government of India has refuted the claims that it wants to let go of MSP or reduce procurement. According to sources, the core specifications were revised last time in 1995. In the last two decades, the agriculture sector has seen a lot of advancements in terms of seeds, farming practices and processing capabilities. Thus, the proposed changes are easily achievable.

In its response to the news reports, sources said the proposed changes were drawn by a committee of experts from various organisations associated with food grains procurement and management system was constituted by the Government of India to review the specifications and align them with standards set by Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) as well as other standards like CODEX.

The government further said that there should be a balance between protecting the interest of the farmers as well as the needs of the 81 crore beneficiaries of the Public Distribution System (PDS), who are the end consumers of central pool food grain stocks procured by FCI.

“The suggested changes are at the proposal stage. The government will go through extensive consultations with all stakeholders before formally notifying any changes in core specifications of the food grains for procurement,” sources within the ministry said.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsfci norms, fci core norms, new regulations for fci
Anurag
Multimedia graduate by education. Writer by profession. Poet by heart.

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Newer FCI norms is not a move to get rid of MSP, Centre rubbishes claims and fear-mongering

Anurag -
Farmer leaders are indulging in fear-mongering by claiming that the tighter procurement norms proposed by the government is one way of government doing away with MSP.
World

Chinese atrocities against Uyghur women: Harrowing tales of gang rapes, sexual abuse and torture

Anurag -
Thousands of Uyghur Muslims have been moved from their native land to detention centres. They are being 'trained' and moved to other parts of mainland China as forced labour.

Unintentionally hilarious and high on nonsense: I watched Bombay Begums so you don’t have to

Entertainment Nirwa Mehta -
More than Bombay Begums, it is more like Chewing Gums: Starts with a lot of promise, ends with disgusting, tasteless, mushy, plasticky stuff.

BJP’s Nitesh Rane levels serious charges against Sachin Vaze, claims the suspended police officer was in touch with IPL bookies

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Maharashtra BJP leader Nitesh Rane has made serious allegations against Sachin Vaze involving the Indian Premier League.

Adani Welspun discovers natural gas reserves in Mumbai’s Tapti-Daman sector

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The significant find for AWEL was hailed by Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani on social media, adding that the discovery of natural gas reserves would shape the country's energy consumption in a remarkable manner.

‘TMC calls it conspiracy, EC says it was an accident’: Amit Shah accuses Mamata of ignoring pain of mothers who lost sons to violence

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Home Minister Amit Shah has slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee during a rally at Ranibandh.

Recently Popular

News Reports

White Innova car which accompanied explosives-laden Scorpio car recovered from Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh’s office: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
The NIA officials traced the white Innova to the Mumbai Police Commissionerate office, where the suspicious car was parked. As they took a closer look at the car, they found that 'Police' sticker on the back of the car.
Read more
News Reports

Antilia bomb scare: Sachin Vaze used same car to escort Alibaug Police in Arnab case which was found outside Ambani residence

OpIndia Staff -
The Times of India report states that for Anab Goswami arrest, the Scorpio car that escorted Alibaug Police was the same that was placed outside Antilia.
Read more
News Reports

‘I am a piece of iceberg’: Sachin Vaze has revealed involvement of other policemen, ‘bigger role’ of Shiv Sena leaders, claims report

OpIndia Staff -
Mumbai top cop Sachin Vaze has admitted that he was involved in the Antilla Bomb Scare case and named Shiv Sena leaders.
Read more
News Reports

NIA arrests top-cop Sachin Vaze for his role in planting bomb-laden car near Mukesh Ambani’s Antilia: Details

OpIndia Staff -
NIA arrested 'encounter specialist' Sachin Vaze in the case where an explosive-laden car was planted near Mukesh Ambani residence
Read more
World

Google search says James Hewitt, Princess Diana’s lover, is Prince Harry’s ‘real father’: Here is how the rumour began

OpIndia Staff -
When one searches the term 'Prince Harry Real Father' on Google, the answer that props up is James Hewitt.
Read more
News Reports

While Rahul Gandhi questions the rise in Adani’s wealth in 2021, Gautam Adani had registered highest wealth gain during UPA too

OpIndia Staff -
Just like 2021, Gautan Adani had seen highest increase in his wealth in 2011 too, when Congress-led UPA was in power
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

253,345FansLike
523,859FollowersFollow
23,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com