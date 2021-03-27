Saturday, March 27, 2021
Home News Reports FIR lodged against CM Ashok Gehlot's OSD in connection with Rajasthan illegal phone tapping...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

FIR lodged against CM Ashok Gehlot’s OSD in connection with Rajasthan illegal phone tapping case: Here are the details

The phone-tapping controversy had erupted in Rajasthan in July last year during a political crisis within the government due to the rebellion of the former deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan Sachin Pilot.

OpIndia Staff
Rajasthan phone tapping case
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (via DNA India)
1

Delhi Police Crime Branch has lodged an FIR against Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s Officer on Special Duty (OSD) Lokesh Sharma on Thursday at Tughlak Road police station. The FIR was registered on the complaint of the Union Minister for Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. An investigation has been started in the phone-tapping case.

According to reports, a senior police officer said that the case was transferred to the crime branch on Thursday and an FIR was registered under relevant provisions of the Indian Telegraph Act, the IT Act, and the Indian Penal Code.

The FIR reportedly states that Sharma had illegally intercepted the telephonic conversation with other persons. It states that on July 17, 2020, several big media houses and news channels had telecast telephonic conversations alleged to have taken place between Sanjay Jain, MLA Bhanwar Lal Sharma and Lokesh Sharma.

The FIR further states that the authorities have no jurisdiction to exercise the powers under the said section. Securing the political ends of a particular leader or a party does not substitute public emergency or public safety, the FIR stated.

A notice was served by Gajendra Singh Shekhawat to the media houses and it was disclosed in their reply that Lokesh Sharma had provided them with the intercepted conversations.

Rajasthan phone tapping case

The phone-tapping controversy had erupted in Rajasthan in July last year during a political crisis within the government due to the rebellion of the former deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan Sachin Pilot. Pilot along with 18 other MLAs had revolted against Gehlot. Some audio clips had surfaced thereafter allegedly related to a telephonic conversation between Shekhawat and Congress leaders. Pilot-led MLAs had alleged that CM Gehlot had tapped their phones when they were staying at Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh hotel.

Congress had accused the BJP leaders of indulging in horse-trading in an attempt to topple the state government. The BJP had demanded a CBI inquiry in the matter. An FIR was registered in October last year at Vidhayak Puri police station, Jaipur against Pilot’s media manager Lokendra Singh and Aaj Tak journalist Sharat Kumar for reporting on the phone tapping of Congress MLAs during their stay in a hotel in Jaisalmer.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

West Bengal polls: Election Commission’s vehicle set ablaze by miscreants in erstwhile Maoist stronghold, driver escapes narrowly

OpIndia Staff -
Reportedly, the polling station is located just half a kilometre away from the place, where the Election Commission's vehicle was torched
News Reports

Munawar Faruqui case: Co-accused Nalin Yadav quits stand-up comedy and starts working as a daily labourer

OpIndia Staff -
Nalin Yadav said that he could not go back to stand-up comedy as cafes where he had performed don't want him back

Amar Chitra Katha issues statement after anti-Hindu comment of ‘intern’ goes viral: All you need to know

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Abu Amaan faced flak from the Hindus on Twitter who asked Amar Chitra Katha to take action against him for his comments

People who fed us daadi nana stories by Priyanka now have issues believing history that RSS supported creation of Bangladesh

Opinions K Bhattacharjee -
Narendra Modi recalled the Gana Satyagrah organised by the Jana Sanghin August 1971 to support Bangladesh liberation.

Maulana Jarjis lauded Mamata Banerjee for standing up against ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans, urged Muslims in Bengal to vote for her: Read details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
On 23 January 2021, Mamata Banerjee had walked out of the birth anniversary celebrations of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose after being greeted with the slogans of "Jai Shri Ram"

Tata Sons, Cyrus Mistry and the Supreme Court verdict: All you need to know about the case

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
On Friday, the Supreme Court formulated a total of 5 questions pertaining to the case. All the questions were answered in favour of the Tata conglomerate.

Recently Popular

Entertainment

Did you know? Aamir Khan used to spit on heroines for ‘good luck’

OpIndia Staff -
The Aamir Khan of today is a celebrated actor, but back in the day, Aamir Khan had quite a notorious reputation of being a 'prankster'
Read more
Cricket

Chennai Super Kings unveils jersey for IPL 2021, here is why ‘liberals’ are triggered at ‘Sanghi MS Dhoni’

OpIndia Staff -
The 'liberals' on social media are upset over CSK's decision to pay tribute to the brave Indian soldiers, which, according to them, was nothing but propagating the "Sanghi" agenda.
Read more
News Reports

Amar Chitra Katha issues statement after anti-Hindu comment of ‘intern’ goes viral: All you need to know

OpIndia Staff -
Abu Amaan faced flak from the Hindus on Twitter who asked Amar Chitra Katha to take action against him for his comments
Read more
News Reports

Has Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray tested HIV positive? A fact-check

OpIndia Staff -
The news of Aaditya Thackeray testing positive for HIV/AIDS sent social media users into a tizzy. The claim turned out to be untrue
Read more
Opinions

People who fed us daadi nana stories by Priyanka now have issues believing history that RSS supported creation of Bangladesh

K Bhattacharjee -
Narendra Modi recalled the Gana Satyagrah organised by the Jana Sanghin August 1971 to support Bangladesh liberation.
Read more
Crime

Haryana court judge transferred hours before pronouncing the quantum of sentence for convicts in Nikita Tomar murder case

OpIndia Staff -
The Faridabad court is supposed to announce the quantum of sentence for the convicts in Nikita Tomar murder case today
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

253,957FansLike
526,029FollowersFollow
24,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com