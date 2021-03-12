Friday, March 12, 2021
Home World Google search says James Hewitt, Princess Diana's lover, is Prince Harry's 'real father': Here...
News Reports
Updated:

Google search says James Hewitt, Princess Diana’s lover, is Prince Harry’s ‘real father’: Here is how the rumour began

When one searches the term 'Prince Harry Real Father' on Google, the answer that props up is James Hewitt, a British Army officer Princess Diana was having an affair with. In reality, his father is Charles, Prince of Wales.

OpIndia Staff
Prince Harry real father
James Lewitt (Left), Prince Harry (Center), Prince Charles (Right) [Image source: Imgur]
3

Prince Harry of the British Royal Family has been in the news recently following his Oprah Winfrey interview with wife Meghan Markle which stoked a major controversy. Now, there is a new development that could be a source for more embarrassment for the Royal Family and Prince Harry himself.

When one searches the term ‘Prince Harry Real Father’ on Google, the answer that props up is James Hewitt, a British Army officer Princess Diana was having an affair with. In reality, his father is Charles, Prince of Wales.

Prince Harry real father
Google search result

However, searching the same set of words in incognito mode throws up the correct result.

Prince Harry real father
When searched in Incognito Mode

Nevertheless, when one searches for ‘Prince Harry actual father’ in Incognito mode, it again shows James Hewitt as his father.

Incognito mode shows similar folly

There have been rumours that James Hewitt is the biological father of Prince Harry, a claim that Hewitt has himself denied. But that has not stopped the rumour mills. The superficial similarities in their appearances has certainly contributed to the rumours. Princess Diana had admitted to having an affair with him in the mid-90s.

The affair is reported to have begun when James Hewitt have been asked to give Diana riding lessons as a member of the household Cavalry. He has consistently denied the rumours and said that Prince Harry was already a toddler when the affair began.

Prince Harry was born in 1984, the affair reportedly began in the mid 1990s. He has told the Daily Mirror, “When I first met Diana, Harry was already a toddler. I can understand the interest, but Harry was already walking by the time my relationship with Diana began. Admittedly, the red hair is similar to mine, and people say we look alike.”

Google’s algorithms, however, appear to have been hoodwinked by the rumour mills into throwing up Hewitt’s name when people search for Prince Harry’s “real father”. Quite clearly, regardless of the inadvertent search results, Prince Harry’s father is Charles, Prince of Wales.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsPrince Harry real father
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

USA, EU and UK block India and South Africa led proposal to temporarily waive intellectual property rights on vaccines to boost production

OpIndia Staff -
Western countries have blocked a proposal at the World Trade Organisation (WTO) that would have boosted vaccine production.
News Reports

‘FCI has optimally used state storage facilities and Adani Silos, no loss to the exchequer as suggested by the CAG,’ clarifies Ministry of Consumer...

OpIndia Staff -
Rejecting CAG assessment, ministry said that optimal utilization does not mean whole capacity at Adani Silos will be used all the time

How can poor brown people make good vaccines? FT peddled lies claiming PM Modi may have ‘secretly’ taken a foreign dose

Media OpIndia Staff -
Before India started the phase 1 of the vaccination drive for frontline workers, PM Modi had emphasised that politicians should wait for their turn and not 'jump the queue'.

How the Govt can further improve transparency in foreign contributions related to NGOs after the recent FCRA amendments

Law Suren -
The article describe some suggestions for improving the transparency in operations of FCRA NGOs.

Uttar Pradesh police arrest 40-year-old Irshad for trying to molest a 4-year-old girl behind a temple

Crime OpIndia Staff -
Seeing the 4-year-old girl crying in front of a temple, Irshad took her to back of the temple and attempted to molest her

Theatre artist loses job after joining BJP, vocal Communist supporter behind the removal: Here is all you need to know

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Although the 'cancel culture' in India is still in its nascent stage, leftists are pouncing on every possible opportunity to mainstream the financial and societal boycott of individuals on the basis of their political leanings.

Recently Popular

Satire

After cutting off ties with British Royal family, Meghan Markle to join the BJP

Nirwa Mehta -
Meghan will now contest the 2024 US Presidential elections against another woman of colour, Kamala Harris on BJP ticket.
Read more
News Reports

USA: Abusive woman passenger threatens to sue Uber after getting banned, gets banned from Lyft too

OpIndia Staff -
Ride-hailing service Lyft has said that they are removing the said woman from their community and will not let her use their cabs. Interestingly, the woman had in a video, stated that she prefers Lyft.
Read more
News Reports

Zomato founder issues statement after allegations and counter-allegations between an Instagram influencer and a delivery agent: Here is what he said

OpIndia Staff -
A delivery agent Zomato was booked and arrested for allegedly attacking a Bengaluru-based 'Instagram influencer' named Hitesha Chandranee
Read more
News Reports

After failing to protect Jio towers, now Punjab Government decides to give only Jio connection to PSPCL staff

Anurag -
Corporate connection for PSPCL employees were shifted to Jio after previous contract with Vodafone expired and Jio won the fresh tender
Read more
Social Media

Bengaluru: Instagram celebrity claims that Zomato delivery executive broke her nose after argument, he says she threw a chappal at him

OpIndia Staff -
Bengaluru-based Hitesha Chandranee said a Zomato delivery executive assaulted her after argument over delayed delivery
Read more
News Reports

‘Mamata Banerjee injured after open door of her car hit a pillar, allegation of pushed by 4-5 people false’: Claim eyewitnesses in Nandigram

OpIndia Staff -
Eyewitnesses in Nandigram said that Mamata Banerjee had kept her door open to greet people, and a pillar had hit the door injuring her
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

253,342FansLike
523,295FollowersFollow
23,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com