Prince Harry of the British Royal Family has been in the news recently following his Oprah Winfrey interview with wife Meghan Markle which stoked a major controversy. Now, there is a new development that could be a source for more embarrassment for the Royal Family and Prince Harry himself.

When one searches the term ‘Prince Harry Real Father’ on Google, the answer that props up is James Hewitt, a British Army officer Princess Diana was having an affair with. In reality, his father is Charles, Prince of Wales.

Google search result

However, searching the same set of words in incognito mode throws up the correct result.

When searched in Incognito Mode

Nevertheless, when one searches for ‘Prince Harry actual father’ in Incognito mode, it again shows James Hewitt as his father.

Incognito mode shows similar folly

There have been rumours that James Hewitt is the biological father of Prince Harry, a claim that Hewitt has himself denied. But that has not stopped the rumour mills. The superficial similarities in their appearances has certainly contributed to the rumours. Princess Diana had admitted to having an affair with him in the mid-90s.

The affair is reported to have begun when James Hewitt have been asked to give Diana riding lessons as a member of the household Cavalry. He has consistently denied the rumours and said that Prince Harry was already a toddler when the affair began.

Prince Harry was born in 1984, the affair reportedly began in the mid 1990s. He has told the Daily Mirror, “When I first met Diana, Harry was already a toddler. I can understand the interest, but Harry was already walking by the time my relationship with Diana began. Admittedly, the red hair is similar to mine, and people say we look alike.”

Google’s algorithms, however, appear to have been hoodwinked by the rumour mills into throwing up Hewitt’s name when people search for Prince Harry’s “real father”. Quite clearly, regardless of the inadvertent search results, Prince Harry’s father is Charles, Prince of Wales.