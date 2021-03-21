The Hindu Yuva Vahini has out up banners in over 150 Temples in Dehradun saying that the entry on non-Hindus is banned in the premises, Times of India has reported. The banners, put up at temples situated in Chakrata Road, Suddhowala and Prem Nagar areas of Dehradun, are planned to be put up in Temples across Dehradun, the Hindu outfit says.

The banners have come up in light of the recent dispute at the Dasna Temple in Ghaziabad where a Muslim boy was thrashed for trespassing on the Temple premises despite the banner. Yati Narsinghanand, the head priest at the Temple, and others have alleged that Muslims from the locality often entered the Temple to harass Hindu women and there have been multiple theft and dacoity at the Temple.

Image Credit: Times of India/Twitter

BSP MLA Aslam Chaudhary had then threatened to enter the Temple and claimed that the Temple belonged to his ancestors. It was in response to the threat that the Hindu Yuva Vahini has decided to put up the banners across Uttarakhand.

Jeetu Randhawa, state general secretary of Hindu Yuva Vahini, said that “in order to counter Aslam’s threat, we will now put up such posters outside every temple in Uttarakhand.” “The temple is a revered place for people who believe in the Sanatan dharma and hence, only those people who belong to this religion will be allowed inside,” he added.