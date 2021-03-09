Tuesday, March 9, 2021
‘Need to set the record straight’: High Commission in London slams British Parliamentarians who made misleading comments about India

The statement by the High Commission comes a day after the British MPs made adverse comments against India over press freedom, freedom of speech and domestic values.

Indian High Commission in London
Image Credit: India Today
The Indian High Commission in London has issued a strong statement against British Parliamentarians over comments made regarding a petition on an India-related issue. The statement by the High Commission comes a day after the British MPs made adverse comments against India over press freedom, freedom of speech and domestic values.

The Indian High Commission said in its statement, “We regret that rather than a balanced debate, false assertions – without substantiation of facts – were made, casting aspersions on the largest functioning democracy in the world and its institutions.”

“All issues raised are the remit of well-established independent democratic institutions in India for addressing the same. It is also a matter of concern that, once again, comments were made to mislead the British Indian community, raising doubts about treatment of minorities in India, alleged human rights violations in ‘Kashmir’ etc.,” the statement said.

Befittingly, the statement said, “High Commission of India would normally refrain from commenting on an internal discussion involving a small group of H’ble Parliamentarians in a limited quorum. However, when aspersions are cast on India by anyone, irrespective of their claims of friendship and love for India or domestic political compulsions, there is a need to set the record straight.”

Since the ‘farmers protests’ gained global attention due to a campaign by Khalistanis, certain politicians abroad have chosen to interfere in the internal matters of India motivated by their own political concerns. Far-Left politicians in western countries, especially the United Kingdom, USA and Canada have regularly made misleading comments to secure their own political future.

