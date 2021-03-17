Wednesday, March 17, 2021
Home Specials OpIndia Explains Did you know Indira Gandhi was 'admired' by Saddam Hussein and she had visited...
Editor's picksSpecialsOpIndia ExplainsPolitics
Updated:

Did you know Indira Gandhi was ‘admired’ by Saddam Hussein and she had visited Libya to meet Muammar Gaddafi

It is alleged that when she lost her Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat in the 1977 elections, Saddam offered Indira Gandhi permanent accommodation in Baghdad. Speculations are also rife that it was Indira Gandhi who named Saddam Hussein's sons Uday and Qusay.

OpIndia Staff
Throwback to the times when Indian PM Indira Gandhi was admired by Saddam Hussein and had gone to visit Muammar Gaddafi
Saddam Hussein(L), Indira Gandhi(C), Muammar Gaddafi(R)
133

Continuing his attack against PM Narendra Modi, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday tried to discredit the electoral mandate won by him by stating that Iraq’s dictator Saddam Hussein and Libya’s Muammar Gaddafi used to win elections as well.

“Saddam Hussein and Gaddafi used to have elections. They used to win them. It wasn’t like they weren’t voting but there was no institutional framework to protect that vote,” Gandhi said in online interaction with Brown University professor Ashutosh Varshney, faculty and students.

Rahul Gandhi tried to draw a false equivalence between democratically elected PM Modi and authoritarian dictators Saddam Hussein and Muammar Gaddafi to allege that even autocratic rulers conducted elections to establish their legitimacy.

“An election is not simply people going and pressing a button on a voting machine. An election is about narrative. An election is about institutions that make sure that the framework in the country is operating properly, an election is about the judiciary being fair and a debate taking place in parliament. So you need those things for a vote to count,” he said.

While Gandhi raised aspersions on the legitimacy of the Modi government and insinuated that the institutions in the country are not free to work independently, it is an opportune moment to revisit the time when former Indira Gandhi, dubbed by many as India’s first dictator, had gone to pay a visit to Libyan despot Muammar Gaddafi and was admired by Iraqi tinpot autocrat Saddam Hussein. Indira Gandhi is Rahul Gandhi’s grandmother.

Saddam Hussein was a great admirer of Indira Gandhi: Former Indian Foreign Secretary

The former Indian diplomat Romesh Bhandari in an interview with The Hindustan Times in 2003 recollected a meeting he had with Iraqi strongman Saddam Hussein when he was posted in Baghdad as India’s Ambassador. Bhandari claimed that Hussein was a great admirer of Indira Gandhi and held her in high regard.

It is important to note here that the meeting between Hussein and Bhandari had happened in the wake of the Emergency imposed in India by Indira Gandhi. In June 1975, Indira Gandhi declared a state of Emergency in India, allowing elections to be suspended and civil liberties to be curbed. Freedom of expression was suppressed and those who dared to denounce the Emergency were summarily put behind the bars.

Indira Gandhi with Saddam Hussein(Source: Nayi Duniya)

Mrs Gandhi had also visited Iraq in 1975 when Saddam Hussein was its ruler. According to many reports, Saddam Hussein had picked up Mrs Gandhi’s suitcase during her visit. It is alleged that when she lost her Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat in the 1977 elections, Saddam offered Indira Gandhi permanent accommodation in Baghdad. Speculations are also rife that it was Indira Gandhi who named Saddam Hussein’s sons Uday and Qusay.

Indira Gandhi visits Libya to meet Muammar Gaddafi

In the light of Gandhi’s reference to Muammar Gaddafi, it is notable to mention that the former Indian Prime Minister and Gandhi’s grandmother Indira Gandhi had visited Libya to meet with the autocrat leader. In fact, Mrs Gandhi remains the only Indian prime minister to date to have set her foot in Libya.

In 1983, Mrs Gandhi was miffed with the Libyan representative who was in India to attend a seventh non-aligned summit under her leadership. Muammar Gaddafi, the ruler of Libya sent Maj. Abdel Salam Jalloud, his closest friend from their days at the military academy of Benghazi, to New Delhi to represent Libya.

However, during his visit to Charminar in Hyderabad, Jalloud disregarded the diplomatic protocols, abruptly started dancing on the roof of the car. Mrs Gandhi was visibly rattled and furious at Jalloud’s impertinence and the relations between India and Libya took a nosedive. She thought Jalloud was trying to influence Indian Muslim voters

Indira Gandhi with Muammar Gaddafi and his family(Source: Twitter)

But Gaddafi was determined to win back Mrs Gandhi’s support back. In his attempt to please Mrs Gandhi, quietly sent his second wife and mother of seven of the eight Gaddafi children, Safia Farkash el-Brasai, to New Delhi to apologise to Indira Gandhi for Jalloud’s behaviour and to invite the Prime Minister to Tripoli. Gaddafi’s charm-offensive worked and in less than a year, Gandhi was on her visit to Libya.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termssaddam hussein gaddafi rahul gandhi
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

West Bengal: Chinese nationals caught with fake Aadhaar card while boarding a flight from Bagdogra airport, had earlier visited Pakistan

OpIndia Staff -
Initial investigation reveal that they entered India through Nepal border at Panitanki in North Bengal. As per their passports, they had visited Pakistan in 2018 and 2019.
News Reports

Veteran TMC MP Sisir Adhikari set to join BJP in presence of PM Modi, says he will campaign against Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier Sisir Adhikari had said that he will campaign for his son Suvendu Adhikari against Mamata Banerjee if he is asked to do it

Antilia Bomb scare: Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh transferred, Hemant Nagrale to be the new CP

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Speculations were rife that Param Bir Singh would soon be fired after the alleged involvement of Sachin Vaze in the Antilia bomb scare incident became apparent

Did you know Indira Gandhi was ‘admired’ by Saddam Hussein and she had visited Libya to meet Muammar Gaddafi

OpIndia Explains OpIndia Staff -
Rahul Gandhi had recently made a reference to tinpot dictators Saddam Hussein and Muammar Gaddafi to allege that even they won elections

‘Take Chinese vaccine’: China tells India and 19 other countries for visa

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Each embassy has issued its own notice that differs in wording. However, the general regulations are that foreigners from certain countries who have been fully vaccinated with Chinese vaccines require fewer documents to apply for visas.

‘Don’t campaign against us’: Congress appeals to Sharad Pawar, Tejashwi Yadav for Bengal elections

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Bengal Congress MP writes to its allies not to campaign for Mamata Banerjee after they extended support to her in upcoming elections.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Mumbai CP Parambir Singh likely to resign amid speculations that Vaze and Singh planted bomb outside Antilia

OpIndia Staff -
Sachin Vaze planted the bomb outside Mukesh Ambani residence to 'restore his lost glory' on Mumbai CP Parambir Singh's instructions, reports claim
Read more
News Reports

Drinking water a ruse for theft and harassing Hindu women: Temple pandit on thrashing of Asif, reveals why ‘no entry’ board was put up

OpIndia Staff -
The Temple Pandit in Ghaziabad said that Asif was being wrongfully depicted as an innocent boy, reveals why 'no entry' board was put up.
Read more
OpIndia Scoops

Bengal Ground Report: Nandigram is split in the middle between TMC and BJP with advantage Mamata, but all is not lost for Suvendu Adhikari

Nupur J Sharma -
Not only did Suvendu Adhikari join BJP, but it was declared that he will fight the 2021 election from Nandigram.
Read more
News Reports

Sachin Vaze had brought Mercedes car with fake number plate inside Mumbai Commissionerate in December 2020, claims Sub-inspector

OpIndia Staff -
Sunil Toke said he was ordered to not keep any record of the Mercedes car in which Sachin Vaze had come to the Mumbai Commissionerate.
Read more
News Reports

‘This temple has been robbed 4 times, priests have been killed’: Dasna temple Mahant exposes media propaganda behind #SorryAsif

OpIndia Staff -
Mahant Yati said that former Mahants of the temple have been killed or assaulted by local Muslims. The temple authorities have hired armed security guards to protect the temple from Muslims in the area.
Read more
News Reports

‘Dasna temple belongs to our ancestors, we will remove the board saying Muslims not allowed’: BSP MLA Aslam Chaudhary

OpIndia Staff -
Yesterday, temple Mahant Yati Narasimhanand Saraswati had stated that a few years back, MLA Aslam Chaudhary's son was also caught inside the temple premises trying to sexually harass female devotees.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

253,345FansLike
524,216FollowersFollow
23,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com