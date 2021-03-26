ISIS Bride Shamima Begum, who had once fled her homeland in the UK to join ISIS, has now come up with a reason to defend why she had joined the terror group six years ago. Shamima Begum, currently fighting a legal battle to enter her erstwhile country, the United Kingdom, said the difficult relationship with her mother “who did not make her feel loved” pushed her to join the Islamic terror group, reports Daily Mail.

In the documentary ‘The Return: Life After ISIS’ which premiered in the US, Shamima Begum described herself as the ‘black sheep of the family’ growing up and claimed that the difficult relationship with her mother, who did not make her feel loved, was one of the reasons for her to join the ISIS. Essentially, Begum held her mother responsible for her decision to join the terror group ISIS.

Narrating her story, Begum said that she started watching videos of Syrians being bombed, which made her feel ‘guilty’ and want to defend Muslims. Shamima Begum, infamously referred to as ISIS Bride, revealed, “It just made me sick to my stomach that this was going on in the world and no one is doing anything about it.”

She said that she always wanted to be part of a Muslim community because when she was young, however, she always felt like an outsider in her community. Shamima Begum also added she was young and naive and could not tell the difference between what was ISIS propaganda and what was real.

“So I just wanted to be a part of something my friends started practising (Islam), and they helped me come into the religion as well, and it just started with like learning my religion,” she said.

“And then it turned into wanting to come into Syria, wanting to help the Syrians,” Shamima said in the 90-minute documentary that premiered this week.

Six years back, Shamima Begum ran away from her east London home and went to Syria to join ISIS. Within days of arriving in Syria, Begum was married to Dutch-born jihadist Yago Riedijk, a convert to Islam.

In Syria, she gave birth to three children, all of whom died eventually, and later was locked up in two Kurdish-run detention camps in north-east Syria, following the defeat of ISIS.

Her citizenship was revoked by the UK government on national security grounds after she was found in a Syrian refugee camp in February 2019. Last month, the Supreme Court blocked her return to the UK to appeal against the loss of her citizenship.

Shamima Begum does a better job than Barkha Dutt in whitewashing terror crimes

Interestingly, Begum’s justification for fleeing her homeland and joining Jihadi-terror group ISIS seems to have gained more credibility than Barkha Dutt’s alibis, who often justify the horrific crimes of Islamic terrorists by humanizing them in an attempt to white-wash their Jihadi activities. In fact, the ISIS Bride Shamima Begum has come up with a solid, believable theory, according to which oppression at home at the hands of the family drove her to join Jihadists groups.

Amusingly, in India, the ‘secular-liberals’ champions and far-left media outlets have unsuccessfully tried to push similar theories by eulogising and humanising terrorists to extenuate the crimes they commit. Perhaps, the most brazen attempt to whitewash the crimes committed by a terrorist was done by none other than ‘illustrious journalist’ Barkha Dutt.

Soon after Burhan Wani, then Hizbul Commander in Kashmir, was neutralised by the Armed Forces in an encounter in 2016, Dutt lost no time in putting out a tweet describing Wani as a “headmaster’s son” instead of referring to him as a Jihadi terrorist. The murderous Islamist tendencies exhibited by Wani had no significance, however, by plugging his father’s profession as a headmaster of a school, Barkha Dutt had tried to show the “human” face of the terrorist to portray that he was like any commoner after all.

Not just this, there have been several attempts by the left-wing media outlets to humanise terrorists and white-wash their crimes so that it is convenient for them to blame the Indian Armed Forces and depict them as some “cold-blooded murderers”. It is also worth mentioning that Barkha Dutt had gone a step ahead to blame the Kashmiri Pandits, who are themselves the victims of Jihadi terrorism, for their genocide and the subsequent exodus of the remaining population from their homeland in Kashmir.

Barkha Dutt had also once tried very hard to peddle the “secessionist” narrative even when the Kashmiris themselves proclaimed that they were doing it for “Islam”. Instead of confronting him, Barkha Dutt steered him to say that he was doing it for Kashmir.

Perhaps, the ISIS bride Shamima Begum seems to have got inspired by the likes of Barkha Dutt and has now come up with a new theory to defend her decision to join the terror group ISIS. If at all the assumptions are true, Begum has outdone Barkha by stitching up the some-what believable theory that oppression at home caused her to join the Islamic terror group.