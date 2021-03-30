Former Left-backed Kerala MP, Joyce George, has caused a controversy following his comments on former Congress president Rahul Gandhi. George says that girls should be careful of Rahul Gandhi as the latter is yet to marry. He made the comments on Tuesday while addressing a rally in support of CPI(M) leader and minister MM Mani.

Joyce George said, “Rahul Gandhi’s programme is such that he will only visit women colleges. He will go there and teach girls to bend. My dear children, please don’t bend and stand in front of him…he is not married.” Mani, present on the stage, was spotted laughing.

The Congress party has issued a statement condemning the statement made by the Left leader.

The LDF and the UDF is locked in a tight battle in the state with the BJP investing significant time and resources as well. The elections are scheduled to occur on the 6th of April with results to be declared on the 2nd of May.