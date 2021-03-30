While addressing a rally in Palakkad, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a rather unusual jibe at the ruling party in Kerala. Narendra Modi said, “Judas betrayed Lord Christ for a few pieces of silver and LDF has betrayed Kerala for a few pieces of gold.”

PM Modi was hinting at the Kerala gold scam where individuals with close links with the Kerala government and CM’s office, including principal secretary M Shivashankar, have been arrested.

Addressing a large crowd, he added, the friendly agreement between UDF and LDF has been the worst-kept secret of Kerala politics. He asserted that the fixed match between UDF and LDF will be rejected by the people of Kerala in this Assembly Election.

The fixed match of UDF and LDF is going to be rejected by Kerala. Watch from Palakkad. https://t.co/iFfxm5PY6b — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 30, 2021

Focusing on the youth and the first-time voters, he said that the first-time voters are now questioning this fixed match between the two major political alliances of Kerala. He added, “Over the last few years, the politics of Kerala is seeing a major shift. This shift is being driven by the aspirations of the youth, specially the first time voter in the state.”

Taking pride in the achievements of BJP’s most esteemed candidate, ‘Metroman’ Sreedharan Ji, Prime Minister Modi said, “He is a man who has done excellent work to make India modern and improve connectivity, a man admired by all sections of society, has devoted himself to Kerala’s progress. As a true son of Kerala, he thought beyond power, stood firm on his commitment to Kerala.”

BJP leaders attack the LDF government on gold scams

Union Minister Piyush Goyal in a roadshow in Thissur, attacked the LDF government saying, “The Left-front and UDF governments completely ignored the development of Kerala..Communists and Congress are busy in one scam after another. Communists led LDF does not believe in small scams and they do gold scams in the state now. It is a shame that the investigation is leading straight to the Chief Minister’s Office.”

The infamous Kerala gold smuggling scam is being probed by Central agencies like NIA, ED and the customs after Swapna Suresh, a woman with close connections with the LDF government and CM’s office was found smuggling gold under fake documents of the UAE consulate.