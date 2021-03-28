Sunday, March 28, 2021
Maha Extortion Case: Retd High Court judge to probe allegations against Anil Deshmukh

The assurance from the Maharashtra Chief Minister comes after Deshmukh had written to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, urging him to order a probe into the allegations.

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said that allegations levelled against him by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh would be probed by a retired high court judge.

Speaking to the media on Sunday, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, who is accused of running an extortion racket in Maharashtra by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh, has claimed that the Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has decided that the allegations put out against him will be investigated by a retired High Court judge.

The assurance from the Maharashtra Chief Minister comes after Deshmukh had written to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, urging him to order a probe into the allegations.

“I had demanded the honourable chief minister to order a probe into Param Bir Singh’s allegation against me to clear the air. I will welcome if the honourable chief minister orders probe,” Deshmukh had urged the Chief Minister to investigate allegations of extortion made against him by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh.

Param Bir Singh accuses Maha Home Minister Anil Deshmukh of running an extortion racket

Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh had written a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray last week, alleging that the state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had asked controversial cop Sachin Vaze to collect Rs. 100 crore every month from bars, restaurants and other establishments.

Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh alleged that tainted police officer Sachin Vaze had a meeting with Anil Deshmukh wherein he was asked by the Home Minister to extort money from business owners in Mumbai,

The letter by Param Bir Singh raised several questions regarding the whole Antilia bomb scare case and the death of Mansukh Hiren. Sachin Vaze is currently under arrest for his involvement in the matter. The Ministry of Home Affairs had earlier transferred the Mansukh Hiren death case to the NIA.

Param Bir Singh had been transferred and posted as DG Home Guard after the explosive revelations in the Antilia bomb scare case.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has rubbished the allegations, accusing the former Mumbai Police Commissioner of hatching a conspiracy against the Maha Vikas Aghadi government to ‘save himself’.

