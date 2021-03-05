Friday, March 5, 2021
Home News Reports 'Malvani pattern a larger conspiracy to expel Hindus and settle Bangladeshis, Rohingya Muslims': BJP...
News Reports
Updated:

‘Malvani pattern a larger conspiracy to expel Hindus and settle Bangladeshis, Rohingya Muslims’: BJP leader Mangal Prabhat Lodha in Maha assembly

Earlier in January, Lodha paid a visit to Malvani and met with the Hindu residents who were reportedly harassed by the Muslim ruffians to leave the region. Lodha had then filed a complaint with the local police and asked them to act against the hoodlums threatening the Hindu population.

OpIndia Staff
Mangal Prabhat Lodha raises the Hindu exodus underway at Mumbai's Malvani, calls it a part of bigger patter to settle in Bangladeshi and Rohingya
Mangal Prabhat Lodha(Source: YouTube)
6

The Mumbai BJP President Mangal Prabhat Lodha raised the issue of Hindu exodus underway at the Malad-Malvani region while speaking at the Vidhan Sabha on Thursday. Dubbing it as ‘Malvani Pattern’, the BJP leader said the exodus of Hindus is a part of a bigger pattern that was witnessed in areas such as Kashmir, Kairana, and Assam where Hindu minorities were threatened and intimidated to leave.

“There is a pattern to this Hindu exodus. They are being threatened and intimidated to leave their houses. A concerted attempt is being made to evict them. Just like Kashmir, Kairana witnessed the exodus of Hindus, Malvani in Mumbai is also witnessing the same,” Lodha said.

Lodha, an MLA from the Malabar Hill assembly constituency, was participating in the ongoing discussion on the supplementary demands related to the Home Department when he expressed concerns over the decreasing population of Hindu voters in the Malvani assembly constituency.

“If you look at the Vidhan Sabha voters list in Malad-Malvani region, the number of Hindu voters have reduced by about 15,000 while the Muslim voters have risen by 12,000,” Lodha said.

Besides, Lodha said Hindus in Malvani are being persecuted through a planned conspiracy which entails evicting them so that Rohingya Muslims, Bangladeshis and others could be settled. Giving the example of Chheda Nagar of Malvani, Lodha said more than half of 106 Hindu families who used to stay earlier had left the neighbourhood. He urged chief minister Uddhav Thackeray to take cognisance of the matter and asked him to constitute a separate committee to look into the persecution of Hindu residents in the region.

The BJP leader also spoke about the posters of Lord Ram being torn apart by police officials in Malvani. He said not only police personnel ripped apart the posters but they also filed an FIR against those who reported the incident.

In January 2021, at least three VHP leaders were arrested for putting up posters of Ram Mandir Nidhi Sankalan Abhiyan, a mass contact and contribution campaign for the construction of a Bhavya & Divya mandir at the birthplace of Bhagwan Shri Ramlalla in Ayodhya. After returning in the evening, the VHP workers allegedly saw police officials removing the Ram Mandir Nidhi Sankalan posters and tearing them apart. Some VHP workers started recording the incident on their mobile phones. Realising that their act is being recorded on the mobile phone, one of the police officers accosted the VHP workers and purportedly started beating them.

Speaking about the intimidation and threat received by Hindu residents in Malvani, Lodha raised questions on police inaction against the culprits. He said no action has been taken about the complaint filed by him at the Malvani police station.

Muslim ruffians allegedly associated Maha cabinet minister accused of encroaching Hindu houses in Mumbai’s Malvani

Earlier in January, Lodha paid a visit to Malvani and met with the Hindu residents who were reportedly harassed by the Muslim ruffians to leave the region. Lodha had then filed a complaint with the local police and asked them to act against the hoodlums threatening the Hindu population.

The residents of the region claimed that the goons enjoyed political patronage from the local Congress MLA Aslam Shaikh, also a cabinet minister in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government. Allegedly, emboldened by their leader’s support, the Muslim hooligans have unabatedly encroached their lands and built madrassas and dargahs on government lands, the victims’ claim.

The victims also said the police had so far not taken any credible action against the culprits despite a number of FIRs filed in connection with the unlawful encroachment of their houses. Besides appropriating their houses, the victims alleged that the Muslim goons were also responsible for rampant drug peddling, unauthorised constructions and other illegal activities in their neighbourhood.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Badminton coach Mathias Boe is also the coach of Pune 7 Aces, owned by girlfriend Taapsee Pannu and KRI Entertainment, both facing I-T probe

OpIndia Staff -
Mathias Boe is the coach of Pune 7 Aces, a franchisee badminton team that participates in the Premier Badminton League
Opinions

Indian Govt should ask badminton coach and Taapsee Pannu’s boyfriend Mathias Boe to quietly do his job or quit

Jinit Jain -
Mathias Boe had tweeted tagging Minister Kiren Rijiju, asking him to do 'something' about the IT raids on his girlfriend Taapsee Pannu

The world praises India as Made-in-India vaccines arrive to help countries start mass-vaccination against Covid

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Expressing gratitude, the CARICOM described India as caring country and an example of international cooperation.

India cautions UNSC over weapons of mass destruction falling into the hands of terrorists in conflict regions like Syria

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
India called for an objective investigation into the alleged use of chemical weapons in Syria and a peaceful resolution of the Syrian conflict.

Anurag Kashyap’s accounts were seized for tax evasion under UPA rule too. Brave dissenter? Netizens ask

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
As per reports, the I-T raids have unearthed tax discrepancies to the tunes of several hundred crores.

China’s Sinopharm vaccine being developed at a bio-weapons lab operated by PLA, has history of producing sub-standard vaccines: Details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Amidst concerns about the safety of China Sinopharm vaccine, damning disclosures have come out in the public about the lab producing it

Recently Popular

Entertainment

“Are you so creatively bankrupt”? Director of ‘Yeh Ballet’ slams Deepika Padukone starrer new Levi’s ad for plagiarising design ideas

OpIndia Staff -
Sooni Taraporevala said that the 'copycat culture' in India needs to be called out and cancelled after the set used in new Deepika Padukone starrer Levi's ad was plagiarised by the makers.
Read more
News Reports

Crores of undisclosed income, unexplained cash receipts and more: IT Dept discovery so far in raids against Anurag Kashyap, Taapsee Pannu

OpIndia Staff -
Income Tax department (IT dept) conducted raid on properties linked to filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, actress Taapsee Pannu and others
Read more
Crime

Her husband used to talk vulgar to girlfriend in front of her: Here is what the lawyer of Ayesha, who jumped into Sabarmati river,...

OpIndia Staff -
Ayesha, who committed suicide by jumping into the Sabarmati River in Gujarat on March 1, had a disquiet marital life
Read more
News Reports

Kiren Rijiju gives befitting reply to ‘befitting reply queen’ Taapsee Pannu’s boyfriend, who wanted the law to bend to his whims

OpIndia Staff -
Matthias Boe, boyfriend of actress Taapsee Pannu, had appealed to Kiren Rijiju to 'do something' to help the actress.
Read more
Opinions

Icchadhari protestor Yogendra Yadav finally admits that farmers’ protest is political and is about defeating PM Modi: Read how

Editorial Desk -
Four months after the farmers protest began, Yogendra Yadav has finally admitted that the protests are indeed political
Read more
News Reports

‘Isko maine kaat dala’ – Father beheads daughter after finding her in compromising position, takes the head to police station

OpIndia Staff -
After beheading the 17-year-old daughter, Sarvesh Kumar took the head to Majhila police and confessed to the crime
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

253,210FansLike
522,079FollowersFollow
23,800SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com