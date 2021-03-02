Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has expressed his ‘surprise’ at the exclusion of the Mohali Cricket Stadium from the list of venues for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League. He said that there is no reason why Mohali cannot host an IPL match.

Source: Twitter

According to reports, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Delhi, and Bengaluru have been finalized by BCCI to host IPL 2021. Mumbai could host matches as well if the Maha Vikas Aghadi Government in Maharashtra gives the go-ahead.

Punjab Kings CEO Satish Menon is unhappy with the exclusion of Mohali and Dharamshala from the list of venues. “We have written to the IPL asking them to throw light on how they have decided on these venues and why also have they decided not to hold the IPL in Punjab,” he was quoted as saying by ESPN.

“The teams doing well are the ones who do well at home, win five or six home games and a few away, and that will take you through to the play-offs. Those five teams will have the home advantage, we will have to put up with all away game,” another franchise official said.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad has come forward and urged the BCCI to consider it as a venue for IPL 2021. Telangana Minister KTR said on social media while appealing to the BCCI, “Our effective COVID containment measures are reflected in our low number of cases among all metro cities in India & we assure you of all support from the Govt”.