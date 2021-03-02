Tuesday, March 2, 2021
Home Sports Cricket Mohali won't see IPL matches in 2021, Punjab CM requests BCCI to change their...
SportsCricketNews Reports
Updated:

Mohali won’t see IPL matches in 2021, Punjab CM requests BCCI to change their decision: Details

Mumbai could host matches as well if the Maha Vikas Aghadi Government in Maharashtra gives the go-ahead.

OpIndia Staff
Amarinder Singh wants Mohali to host IPL 2021 matches
Image Credit: PTI
1

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has expressed his ‘surprise’ at the exclusion of the Mohali Cricket Stadium from the list of venues for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League. He said that there is no reason why Mohali cannot host an IPL match.

IPL 2021
Source: Twitter

According to reports, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Kolkata, Delhi, and Bengaluru have been finalized by BCCI to host IPL 2021. Mumbai could host matches as well if the Maha Vikas Aghadi Government in Maharashtra gives the go-ahead.

Punjab Kings CEO Satish Menon is unhappy with the exclusion of Mohali and Dharamshala from the list of venues. “We have written to the IPL asking them to throw light on how they have decided on these venues and why also have they decided not to hold the IPL in Punjab,” he was quoted as saying by ESPN.

“The teams doing well are the ones who do well at home, win five or six home games and a few away, and that will take you through to the play-offs. Those five teams will have the home advantage, we will have to put up with all away game,” another franchise official said.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad has come forward and urged the BCCI to consider it as a venue for IPL 2021. Telangana Minister KTR said on social media while appealing to the BCCI, “Our effective COVID containment measures are reflected in our low number of cases among all metro cities in India & we assure you of all support from the Govt”.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsIPL 2021 venues
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Dr B R Ambedkar’s grandson claims PM Modi took vaccination from Christian nurse as he does not ‘believe in Hindu nurses’

OpIndia Staff -
Prime Minister Modi on Monday took the first dose of coronavirus vaccine in Delhi's AIIMS. He was administered the dose of made-in-India Bharat Biotech's COVAXIN.
Opinions

Rahul Gandhi has made his choice: He prefers street power to political power

Nupur J Sharma -
Congress, the Left and ISF have now formed a 'secular' alliance to fight the Bengal polls and are in the process of finalising their seat-sharing formula

A woman molested, a father murdered, a Samajwadi Party leader accused: Here is all you need to know about the Hathras case

Crime OpIndia Staff -
"Aatankwadi hain woh", Hathras victim Pooja exclaimed, expressing her angst against the SP leader for killing her father

Ajay Maken becomes one of the first party leaders to take COVID-19 jab even as Congress maintains silence over vaccination drive

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Congress leader Ajay Maken, along with his wife, mother and mother-in-law took the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine this morning at Guru Gobind Singh Hospital in Delhi

FIR against Aam Aadmi Party MLA Abdul Rehman for molestation, assault, was earlier booked for anti-CAA violence

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Abdul Rehman, who is a legislator from the Seelampur constituency, claimed that the allegations against him are 'false' and 'baseless'.

Dissenting Congress leaders plan to hold another event in Haryana, question party’s election strategy in West Bengal

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Hitting out at the Congress, G-23 leader Anand Sharma questioned the decision of the party to forge an alliance with radical cleric Abbas Siddiqui's Indian Secular Front (ISF).

Recently Popular

Crime

‘Inserted her hand claiming she was planting a tree’: LGBT activist Divya Dureja accused of sexual assault under pretext of shamanic ritual

OpIndia Staff -
A popular LGBT activist Divya Dureja has been accused of sexual assault by Elodie Gendron under pretext of a Shamanic ritual.
Read more
Fact-Check

The Hindu ‘journalist’ Suhasini Haidar puts out misinformation about ISRO satellite launch: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Suhasini Haidar, National Editor of 'The Hindu', put out false information on social media in attempt to mislead the public.
Read more
Editor's picks

Gujarat: Ahmedabad woman Ayesha commits suicide by jumping into Sabarmati River, last video message goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
A video has gone viral on social media where Ayesha, a young woman, can be heard announcing her decision to commit suicide.
Read more
News Reports

US President Joe Biden casually drops the N-word during Munich Security Conference, accused of racism on social media

OpIndia Staff -
The N-word is considered as one of the hateful words that were first uttered in the 17th century. Its origin can be traced back to the Spanish word 'negro', which is often used by white supremacists to deliberately offend the African-American community.
Read more
News Reports

Rashmi Samant, president-elect of Oxford Student Union resigns after online attacks over her Hindu roots and old social media posts

OpIndia Staff -
An Oxford University staff member dragged Rashmi's parents in the controversy, using their display picture which had Lord Ram's photo.
Read more
News Reports

Australian media slam Justin Trudeau for abstaining vote against China, calls his government the most pathetic in the history of the Five Eyes

OpIndia Staff -
Sky News Australia host called Justin Trudeau government the most pathetic in the history of Five Eyes nations
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

253,147FansLike
521,301FollowersFollow
23,800SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com