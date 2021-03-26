Friday, March 26, 2021
Home Opinions People who fed us daadi nana stories by Priyanka now have issues believing history...
Editor's picksFeaturedOpinionsPolitics
Updated:

People who fed us daadi nana stories by Priyanka now have issues believing history that RSS supported creation of Bangladesh

Narendra Modi never said that it was Satyagraha that won Bangladesh its freedom. But Mirchandani, nonetheless, deliberately twisted his comments in order to cast aspersions on his motives.

K Bhattacharjee
Narendra Modi in Bangladesh
Image Source: ANI
256

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on an official visit to Bangladesh. He delivered a speech in Dhaka, Bangladesh where he recalled the Satyagraha he participated in with his friends, for which he was arrested. It was Narendra Modi’s first visit to a foreign country since the pandemic began.

The Prime Minister appeared to refer to the Gana Satyagrah organised by the Jana Sangh, the ideological predecessor of the BJP, in August 1971. However, ’eminent intellectuals’ have taken offense at Narendra Modi recalling the same in his speech.

Maya Mirchandani, Assistant Professor of Broadcast Journalism and Media Studies at Ashoka University, said that there is a consensus in India that Indira Gandhi played an instrumental role in the liberation of Bangladesh. She said, “It was hard strategy that led to Bangladesh’s independence 50 years ago, not satyagraha.”

Quite clearly, Narendra Modi never said that it was Satyagraha that won Bangladesh its freedom. But Mirchandani, nonetheless, deliberately twisted his comments in order to cast aspersions on his motives. As it turns out, an award to former Indian Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee by the Government of Bangladesh in 2015 mentioned the said rally by Jana Sangh.

The citation of the award said, “To press the demand for India Government’s expedited support to Bangladesh’s Liberation War, Jana Sangh held a Gana Satyagraha during 1-11 August and their volunteers organised a huge rally in front of the Indian Parliament House on 12 August 1971.”

The citation for the award

Vajpayee was also lauded for his “firm stand at national and international levels for the cause of Bangladesh and its striving people.” “The people of Bangladesh would always remember the significant contributions made by Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee towards supporting the cause of Bangladesh’s Liberation War and consolidating friendship between Bangladesh and India,” it said.

Despite Bangladesh’s own acknowledgment of the role played by the Jana Sangh, liberals in India appear deeply offended by the Prime Minister’s remarks. They have resorted to passing snide jibes and mocking Narendra Modi for his comments.

It is apparent that liberals have quite a hard time believing authentic history. It seems that they are unable to come to terms with the fact that leaders from a wide ranging section of the Indian political spectrum campaigned for the liberation of Bangladesh. It is remarkably similar to the narrative that is peddled regarding the Indian Independence Movement itself where all credit is placed at the feet of Jawaharlal Nehru and Mahatma Gandhi and the contributions of all others are sidelined.

Liberals appear to believe that just because they are themselves not aware of a certain event or a certain contribution, it means that it did not happen. But history does not work that way and truth has a way of coming out despite monumental efforts to suppress it.

These are the same ‘intellectuals’ who fall over themselves to hail Rahul Gandhi as a youth leader at the age of 50. These are the same people who believe Priyanka Gandhi has the credentials to lead India just because her face bears a resemblance with Indira Gandhi’s, which is perfectly ordinary given that she is her grand daughter.

The intellectuals fawn over incredulous stories involving Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi regarding their parents or grandparents and yet, when it comes to a relevant aspect of India history, they feign ignorance to cast aspersions of factual statements.

All of this, of course, is par for the course for an ‘intellectual’ elite that is unwilling to come to terms with the fact that there is more to the history of post-independent India than the Nehru-Gandhi family. But despite their staunch efforts to the contrary, the history they have tried to bury for so long will resurface.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsNarendra Modi Bangladesh
K Bhattacharjee
Black Coffee Enthusiast. Post Graduate in Psychology. Bengali.

Related Articles

Trending now

Opinions

People who fed us daadi nana stories by Priyanka now have issues believing history that RSS supported creation of Bangladesh

K Bhattacharjee -
Narendra Modi recalled the Gana Satyagrah organised by the Jana Sanghin August 1971 to support Bangladesh liberation.
News Reports

Maulana Jarjis lauded Mamata Banerjee for standing up against ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans, urged Muslims in Bengal to vote for her: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
On 23 January 2021, Mamata Banerjee had walked out of the birth anniversary celebrations of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose after being greeted with the slogans of "Jai Shri Ram"

Tata Sons, Cyrus Mistry and the Supreme Court verdict: All you need to know about the case

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
On Friday, the Supreme Court formulated a total of 5 questions pertaining to the case. All the questions were answered in favour of the Tata conglomerate.

After admitting Sunrise Hospital had only “temporary permission”, Uddhav Thackeray says “most people” died of COVID-19, not the fire

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
CM Uddhav Thackeray said that most of the patients who have died in Sunrise Hospital at Dreams Mall were on the ventilator

Where is ‘Bengal model’: A non-intellectual response to the intellectuals of Bengal

Opinions Abhishek Banerjee -
As polling in Bengal draws near, a number of these artists and performers have taken to Youtube to tell us that they are not neutral.

Maharashtra govt goes after IPS officer Rashmi Shukla who tried to investigate transfer racket in 2020, BJP sees red: All you need to know

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Maharashtra Govt has placed more focus on punishing the whistleblower, Rashmi Shukla, who may have provided data to Devendra Fadnavis

Recently Popular

Cricket

Chennai Super Kings unveils jersey for IPL 2021, here is why ‘liberals’ are triggered at ‘Sanghi MS Dhoni’

OpIndia Staff -
The 'liberals' on social media are upset over CSK's decision to pay tribute to the brave Indian soldiers, which, according to them, was nothing but propagating the "Sanghi" agenda.
Read more
Entertainment

Did you know? Aamir Khan used to spit on heroines for ‘good luck’

OpIndia Staff -
The Aamir Khan of today is a celebrated actor, but back in the day, Aamir Khan had quite a notorious reputation of being a 'prankster'
Read more
News Reports

Delhi: Yogi Govt demolishes illegal construction, takes control of land where Amanatullah Khan had settled Rohingyas

OpIndia Staff -
The irrigation department of the UP government today carried out an anti-encroachment drive, reclaiming 6-acres of its land illegally occupied by Rohingyas in Delhi's Madanpur Khadar area.
Read more
News Reports

Has Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray tested HIV positive? A fact-check

OpIndia Staff -
The news of Aaditya Thackeray testing positive for HIV/AIDS sent social media users into a tizzy. The claim turned out to be untrue
Read more
News Reports

BBC publishes a report to discredit achievements of Yogi Adityanath government, gets fact-checked by the UP police

OpIndia Staff -
Attempts of BBC to berate Uttar Pradesh and the Yogi Adityanath government was soon called out by the Uttar Pradesh police
Read more
News Reports

West Bengal Election Opinion Polls: Mamata Banerjee may lose Nandigram, BJP projected to form the government

OpIndia Staff -
According to recent opinion polls by different agencies, Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress will face a major setback in West Bengal
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

253,928FansLike
525,986FollowersFollow
24,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com