NIA sends in divers in Mithi River to retrieve evidence destroyed by Sachin Vaze: Details

Vaze was taken to two ends of the bridge where he pointed out to an area from where the evidence is now being recovered. The eleven divers have been given a metal detector to assist the search.

OpIndia Staff
Sachin vaze
Digital evidence being recovered from Mithi River
20

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has sent in divers in Mithi River, BKC where Sachin Vaze allegedly destroyed the evidence, as per Republic TV. Ex-Mumbai API Sachin Vaze has been brought in by the NIA at the search location for crime recreation. Some digital pieces like DVR, CPU, and motherboard have been recovered by the divers from the Mithi River.

Vaze was taken to two ends of the bridge where he pointed out to an area from where the evidence is now being recovered. The eleven divers have been given a metal detector to assist the search. Until now six to seven pieces of evidence have been recovered and the same are being shown to Vaze for verification. The search is still on.

This afternoon, visuals of Sachin Vaze’s close aide API Riyaz Kazi entering a number plate shop in Vikhroli surfaced in the media. Owned by one Tushar Kadam, as reported by Republic, it is alleged that Riyaz Kazi asked the shop owner for DVR footage with the intention to destroy them. After a conversation with the owner, he can be seen taking away DVDs and a computer.

The investigations are believed to speeded up as Sachin Vaze will be in NIA’s custody till April 03, 2021.

Sachin Vaze had also admitted to destroying five mobile phones after the dead body of Mansukh Hiren was found. NIA said he was using 13 mobile phones.

Sachin Vaze is accused in the Antilia bomb scare case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested ‘encounter specialist’ Sachin Vaze for being a part of the group that planted the explosive-laden Scorpio on Carmichael Road (near Antilia) on February 25. The top cop was also investigated for his alleged role in the death of Mansukh Hiren, the owner of the Scorpio found near the Ambani residence.

Two cars – an Innova (white colour) and a Scorpio (green colour) were used to plant the bombs outside Mukesh Ambani’s residence in Mumbai on February 25. The police had traced the Scorpio to Mansukh Hiren, an auto part dealer in Thane. A few days later, his dead body was found in a creek. While initially it was claimed to be suicide, further investigation revealed that it is a murder. 

Later, it was found out that Mumbai top cop Sachin Vaze had used the same explosive-laden Scorpio found outside Reliance Group’s chief Mukesh Ambani’s residence Antilia to escort Alibagh Police in Arnab case. 

