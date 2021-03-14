Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said on Wednesday that over 4.76 lakh cattle meant to be smuggled to Bangladesh were seized by the Border Security Forces (BSF) along the Indo-Bangladesh border.

According to reports, 1,68,801 cattle were seized along the border in 2016, 1,19,299 in 2017, 63,716 in 2018, 77,410 in 2019 and 46,809 in 2020. The figures show a steep decline from nearly 1.7 lakh in 2016 to barely 47,000 in 2020.

Nityanand Rai said that the BSF had taken effective measures to curb cattle smuggling along the border including round-the-clock patrolling, laying nakas, establishing observation posts and strengthening the existing defences of Border Outposts.

Cattle smuggling remains a concern along the international border with Bangladesh and steps have been taken to curb the menace in recent years. Recently, three BSF personnel were dismissed for their involvement in cattle smuggling.

According to reports, Special Director General of BSF Pankaj Kumar Singh informed that apart from the three dismissed BSF personnel, about a dozen other personnel have been transferred since September last year in connection with the trans-border cattle smuggling case.

Nityanand Rai said that whenever the involvement of BSF personnel in the smuggling comes to light, appropriate disciplinary action is taken following investigation by the forces.