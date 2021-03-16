Late on Monday, hundreds of tweets poured in to support Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh claiming his innocence in the Antilia bomb scare case.

Most of these tweets claimed that Parambir Singh was ‘illogically dragged’ into the ‘Scorpio car controversy’.

None of these mention how the ‘Scorpio car’ was actually explosive laden and found outside Antilia, Reliance Group’s Mukesh Ambani’s residence.

These tweets claimed Singh was being ‘dragged’ into the controversy for political gains.

This deluge of support for the Mumbai Police Commissioner poured in just a day after the white Innova car, that was found tailing the explosive-laden Scorpio was recovered from the office of Mumbai Police commissionerate. Interestingly, it was Singh who had reinstated Vaze, who is currently being probed in the bomb scare case, after 16 years’ suspension in June 2020. Vaze had reportedly admitted to his involvement and has also named Shiv Sena leaders as being involved in the conspiracy.

The hundreds of messages with similar text appear to be part of a toolkit which have been recently used by professional protestors like Greta Thunberg and others to tweet in support of protesting ‘farmers’ who have been demanding repealing of newly enacted farm laws which aim to increase income of farmers while protecting the environment. Interestingly, the Greta Thunberg toolkit titled ‘Global Farmer Strike First Wave’ listed out various steps which could be taken by protestors.

The proposed measures included, “Call/Email any of your govt representatives and ask them to take action, Sign online Petitions and take action to Divest from monopolists and oligopolists like Adani-Ambani”. Just few weeks after this ‘toolkit’ was inadvertently revealed by Thunberg, the explosive laden car was found outside Ambani residence. And now, a slew of tweets have appeared claiming Mumbai Commissioner of Police’s innocence.

Sachin Vaze’s arrest and Shiv Sena’s support

Sachin Vaze, who had joined the Shiv Sena a few years back, has been receiving support from the ruling government. Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut had hailed Vaze as ‘honest’ and ‘capable’. Shiv Sena, through its mouthpiece also came out in support of Mumbai Police, which is embroiled in controversy, and attacked the central investigative agencies. Vaze is currently arrested by the NIA and is in custody till 25th March, 2021.