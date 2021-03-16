Tuesday, March 16, 2021
Home News Reports 'Parambir Singh toolkit': Campaign launched by unidentified groups on Twitter to support Mumbai CP...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

‘Parambir Singh toolkit’: Campaign launched by unidentified groups on Twitter to support Mumbai CP after Shiv Sena backs Sachin Vaze in Antilia case

This deluge of support for the Mumbai Police Commissioner poured in just a day after the white Innova car, that was found tailing the explosive-laden Scorpio was recovered from the office of Mumbai Police commissionerate.

OpIndia Staff
Unknown agencies tweet in support of Parambir Singh on Twitter
0

Late on Monday, hundreds of tweets poured in to support Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh claiming his innocence in the Antilia bomb scare case.

Tweets in support of Parambir Singh

Most of these tweets claimed that Parambir Singh was ‘illogically dragged’ into the ‘Scorpio car controversy’.

Tweets in support of Parambir Singh

None of these mention how the ‘Scorpio car’ was actually explosive laden and found outside Antilia, Reliance Group’s Mukesh Ambani’s residence.

Tweets in support of Parambir Singh

These tweets claimed Singh was being ‘dragged’ into the controversy for political gains.

Tweets in support of Parambir Singh

This deluge of support for the Mumbai Police Commissioner poured in just a day after the white Innova car, that was found tailing the explosive-laden Scorpio was recovered from the office of Mumbai Police commissionerate. Interestingly, it was Singh who had reinstated Vaze, who is currently being probed in the bomb scare case, after 16 years’ suspension in June 2020. Vaze had reportedly admitted to his involvement and has also named Shiv Sena leaders as being involved in the conspiracy.

The hundreds of messages with similar text appear to be part of a toolkit which have been recently used by professional protestors like Greta Thunberg and others to tweet in support of protesting ‘farmers’ who have been demanding repealing of newly enacted farm laws which aim to increase income of farmers while protecting the environment. Interestingly, the Greta Thunberg toolkit titled ‘Global Farmer Strike First Wave’ listed out various steps which could be taken by protestors.

The proposed measures included, “Call/Email any of your govt representatives and ask them to take action, Sign online Petitions and take action to Divest from monopolists and oligopolists like Adani-Ambani”. Just few weeks after this ‘toolkit’ was inadvertently revealed by Thunberg, the explosive laden car was found outside Ambani residence. And now, a slew of tweets have appeared claiming Mumbai Commissioner of Police’s innocence.

Sachin Vaze’s arrest and Shiv Sena’s support

Sachin Vaze, who had joined the Shiv Sena a few years back, has been receiving support from the ruling government. Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut had hailed Vaze as ‘honest’ and ‘capable’. Shiv Sena, through its mouthpiece also came out in support of Mumbai Police, which is embroiled in controversy, and attacked the central investigative agencies. Vaze is currently arrested by the NIA and is in custody till 25th March, 2021.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsparambir singh, parambir singh twitter support
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

‘Parambir Singh toolkit’: Campaign launched by unidentified groups on Twitter to support Mumbai CP after Shiv Sena backs Sachin Vaze in Antilia case

OpIndia Staff -
This deluge of support for the Mumbai Police Commissioner poured in just a day after the white Innova car, that was found tailing the explosive-laden Scorpio was recovered from the office of Mumbai Police commissionerate.
News Reports

Drinking water a ruse for theft and harassing Hindu women: Temple pandit on thrashing of Asif, reveals why ‘no entry’ board was put up

OpIndia Staff -
The Temple Pandit in Ghaziabad said that Asif was being wrongfully depicted as an innocent boy, reveals why 'no entry' board was put up.

Man hails Mohammad Ghaznavi for bringing ‘glory to Islam’ by desecrating and looting Somnath Temple, video recorded nearby goes viral

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
In the viral video, the man hails Mohammad Ghaznavi for the invasion and plundering of the Somnath Temple.

Man offers Namaz at Blue Flag beach in Udupi, brazens it out after people raise objections

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
An incident pertaining to Padubidri, a blue flag beach in Karnataka came to light on social media where a person was seen offering Namaz.

Pakistan: In a rare judgement, Peshawar cleric gets death sentence for raping a minor girl inside mosque

World Akshita Bhadauria -
Qari Saeed based in Peshawar who holds a master’s degree in Islamiyat and leads Friday prayers in his mosque, was found guilty of rape of a minor and was convicted under Section 376(3) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Rajasthan: Police officer arrested for demanding money, sexual favours from a rape victim

Crime OpIndia Staff -
When the rape victim said that she has no money to bribe the police official, he had demanded sexual favours.

Recently Popular

News Reports

While Rahul Gandhi questions the rise in Adani’s wealth in 2021, Gautam Adani had registered highest wealth gain during UPA too

OpIndia Staff -
Just like 2021, Gautan Adani had seen highest increase in his wealth in 2011 too, when Congress-led UPA was in power
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: Meerut youths on their way to namaz steal woman’s undergarment hanging for drying, people suspect occult practice

OpIndia Staff -
As per reports, the residents of the area approached police station to register a complaint regarding the same. While the police were surprised at such a complaint, the residents believe this stealing of underwear could be part of some occult practice.
Read more
News Reports

Mumbai Police officials took away the missing CCTV footage of Sachin Vaze’s society: Report

OpIndia Staff -
According to a report published on TV 9 Marathi, the CCTV footage of Sachin Vaze's society which has gone missing was sought by the officials of the Mumbai Police on March 2
Read more
News Reports

White Innova car which accompanied explosives-laden Scorpio car recovered from Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh’s office: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
The NIA officials traced the white Innova to the Mumbai Police Commissionerate office, where the suspicious car was parked. As they took a closer look at the car, they found that 'Police' sticker on the back of the car.
Read more
News Reports

Drinking water a ruse for theft and harassing Hindu women: Temple pandit on thrashing of Asif, reveals why ‘no entry’ board was put up

OpIndia Staff -
The Temple Pandit in Ghaziabad said that Asif was being wrongfully depicted as an innocent boy, reveals why 'no entry' board was put up.
Read more
News Reports

Man hails Mohammad Ghaznavi for bringing ‘glory to Islam’ by desecrating and looting Somnath Temple, video recorded nearby goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
In the viral video, the man hails Mohammad Ghaznavi for the invasion and plundering of the Somnath Temple.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

253,345FansLike
523,877FollowersFollow
23,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com