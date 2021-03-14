Sunday, March 14, 2021
While Sanjay Raut praises Sachin Vaze as 'honest' and 'capable', latter names Shiv Sena...
News Reports
While Sanjay Raut praises Sachin Vaze as ‘honest’ and ‘capable’, latter names Shiv Sena leaders in Antilia explosives case

While Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut is busy hailing Mumbai Police, in particular, Sachin Vaze, the latter has reportedly named Shiv Sena leaders in the Antilia explosives case.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut (image courtesy: DNAIndia.com)
Earlier today, Raut claimed that Sachin Vaze is a very honest and capable officer. “He has been arrested in connection with gelatin sticks that were found. One suspicious death also occurred. It’s Mumbai Police’s responsibility to investigate the matter. No central team was needed,” he claimed.

Raut further claimed that while he respects the central agencies, Mumbai Police could have also got the job done. He also accused the central agencies of creating instability in the state and putting pressure on Mumbai Police and administration.

The statement comes at a time when Vaze, a former Shiv Sena leader himself, had allegedly named Shiv Sena leaders in the gelatin case. Vaze had reportedly said that he was just the ‘tip of the iceberg’ and policemen and Shiv Sena leaders had a bigger role.

Earlier today, it was reported that the white Innova car, which was found tailing the explosive-laden Scorpio which was found outside Mukesh Ambani’s residence, was recovered from Mumbai Police Commissionerate office. The car, which belongs to the Mumbai Police, was being used by Vaze himself. Further, it was revealed that the numberplate of Innova did not have any official records. Which means, it is quite likely the numberplate was fake.

Vaze was arrested by the NIA on Saturday night.

