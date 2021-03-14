Sunday, March 14, 2021
Home News Reports How Sachin Vaze was reinstated into Mumbai Police overnight following 16 years of suspension...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

How Sachin Vaze was reinstated into Mumbai Police overnight following 16 years of suspension citing Covid: Report

The circumstances of his reinstatement has come under intense scrutiny as well following his arrest by the NIA. According to a report, Sachin Vaze was reinstated following a decision that was reached in 10 minutes.

OpIndia Staff
Sachin Vaze reinstated over night following 16 years of suspension
Image Source: The News21
438

Mumbai top cop Sachin Vaze is at the heart of the grave conspiracy that has surfaced over the Antilla Bomb Scare case. The controversial cop who remained suspended for 16 years over a case of custodial death finds himself embroiled in another controversy less than a year following his reinstatement.

The circumstances of his reinstatement has come under intense scrutiny as well following his arrest by the NIA. According to Goa Chronicle, Sachin Vaze was reinstated following a decision that was reached in 10 minutes.

The Goa Chronicle report says that Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh called for a meeting at 10 pm on the 5th of June, 2020. A Committee was convened at 11 pm to review the suspension of Mumbai Police officers.

Following the decision in 10 minutes, the gazette notification for the reinstatement of police officers including one Sachin Vaze was sent to print at 2 a.m. in the night. The notification was printed by 3 a.m. and an hour later, concerned police officers have the gazette notification with his reinstatement.

Thus, at 4 a.m. on the 6th of June, 2020, Sachin Vaze was officially reinstated into the Mumbai Police. the same day, when he reported to the Mumbai Police Arms Division, he was asked to report to the Mumbai Commissioner of Police Office at 10AM. Reportedly, an internal order was issued by the Mumbai Commissioner of Police to depute him to Mumbai Crime Branch.

While his reinstatement was explained away as a measure to deal with staff shortage precipitated by the Covid-19 pandemic, even the Indian Express noted that he was by no means a ‘staff filler’.

The Indian Express noted in its report, “Within days of being taken back into the force, Vaze was moved to the Mumbai Crime Branch and made in charge of the CIU. Soon after, he began probing cases such as the fake social media followers case in which rapper Badshah was summoned.”

“Despite his relatively junior position in the hierarchy, he was soon handling every important case in Mumbai, from the Television Ratings Point (TRP) scam, to leading the team that arrested Arnab Goswami in the Anvay Naik suicide case to the Dilip Chhabria case to the Hrithik Roshan fake e-mail case,” it added.

Sachin Vaze was even part of the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU) that was felicitated by Param Bir Singh for “best detection of the TRP scam”. The team comprised of ACP Shashank Sanbhor and assistant police inspectors Sachin Vaze, Nitin Londhe, Santosh Kotwal and Riyaz Kazi. Riyaz Kazi has also been reportedly arrested by the NIA in the current case.

Sachin Vaze was suspended in March, 2004 over the custodial death of Khwaja Yunus, a 27-year-old software engineer. He resigned three years later and following his resignation, he reportedly joined the Shiv Sena.

Since his arrest late Saturday night, he has admitted that he was involved in the Antilla Bomb Scare case, ABP News has reported. The report says that sources have claimed that Sachin Vaze was a very small part of the plan and the Shiv Sena leaders he named played a bigger role.

Earlier, it was reported that the explosive laden car found outside Reliance Group’s chief Mukesh Ambani’s residence Antilia was the same that was used by Mumbai top cop Sachin Vaze to escort Alibagh Police in Arnab case.

Furthermore, a white Innova, which was found tailing the explosive-laden Scorpio was recovered from Mumbai Police commissionerate office. The Scorpio car owner, Mansukh Hiren, was later found dead under mysterious circumstances. He was reportedly in touch with Vaze. Hiren’s wife has accused Vaze of murdering her husband.

He has been has been sent to NIA custody till 25th March.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsSachin Vaze ambani bomb case
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

How Sachin Vaze was reinstated into Mumbai Police overnight following 16 years of suspension citing Covid: Report

OpIndia Staff -
Mumbai top cop Sachin Vaze is at the heart of the grave conspiracy that has surfaced over the Antilla Bomb Scare case.
News Reports

Sachin Vaze sent to NIA custody till 25th March

OpIndia Staff -
Sachin Vaze is currently under investigation in the Antilia bomb case where explosive-laden car was found parked outside Reliance Group's Mukesh Ambani residence.

While Sanjay Raut praises Sachin Vaze as ‘honest’ and ‘capable’, latter names Shiv Sena leaders in Antilia explosives case

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
While Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut is busy hailing Mumbai Police, in particular, Sachin Vaze, the latter has reportedly named Shiv Sena leaders in the Antilia explosives case.

West Bengal: BJP fields Union Minister Babul Supriyo from Tollygunge, likely to contest against Mamata Banerjee

Politics OpIndia Staff -
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee may also contest from Tollygunge, in addition to the Nandigram constituency

White Innova belonging to Mumbai Crime Branch that tailed explosive-laden Scorpio appears to have fake number plate: Reports

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
NIA officials have found that the white Innova that trailed the explosive laden Scorpio belonged to the CIU unit of the Mumbai Police

Govt of India pulls up Wall Street Journal for spreading fake news regarding jailing Facebook, WhatsApp and Twitter employees

Media Nirwa Mehta -
The government put on record serious displeasure on the lopsided and fictional reportage by Wall Street Journal on this issue.

Recently Popular

News Reports

White Innova car which accompanied explosives-laden Scorpio car recovered from Mumbai Police Commissioner Parambir Singh’s office: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
The NIA officials traced the white Innova to the Mumbai Police Commissionerate office, where the suspicious car was parked. As they took a closer look at the car, they found that 'Police' sticker on the back of the car.
Read more
World

Google search says James Hewitt, Princess Diana’s lover, is Prince Harry’s ‘real father’: Here is how the rumour began

OpIndia Staff -
When one searches the term 'Prince Harry Real Father' on Google, the answer that props up is James Hewitt.
Read more
Crime

As Waseem Rizvi files petition to remove parts in Quran that ‘promote terrorism and Jihad’, Muslim cleric offers bounty of 20k to behead him

OpIndia Staff -
Islamic Cleric Hasnain Jaffrey Dumpy, the national president of Islamic organisation - Shiane-Haider-e-Karrar Welfare Association, has now announced a bounty of Rs 20,000 to anybody who beheads Rizvi.
Read more
News Reports

Ex-Chairman of the Shia Waqf Board files a petition in SC seeking removal of 26 verses of the Quran saying they ‘promote terrorism and...

OpIndia Staff -
Syed Waseem Rizvi stated that the Quran has some verses that provoke young Muslims to become radicals and terrorists
Read more
News Reports

Antilia bomb scare: Sachin Vaze used same car to escort Alibaug Police in Arnab case which was found outside Ambani residence

OpIndia Staff -
The Times of India report states that for Anab Goswami arrest, the Scorpio car that escorted Alibaug Police was the same that was placed outside Antilia.
Read more
News Reports

USA: Alabama House of Representatives passes bill to end Yoga ban, but postures to have only English names and no ‘Namaste’

OpIndia Staff -
The Alabama House of Representatives has approved a bill that will enable K-12 school systems to teach Yoga.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

253,345FansLike
523,651FollowersFollow
23,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com