Sachin Vaze sent to NIA custody till 25th March

Mumbai top cop Sachin Vaze has been sent to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) custody till 25th March. Vaze is currently under investigation in the Antilia bomb case where explosive-laden car was found parked outside Reliance Group’s Mukesh Ambani residence. He was arrested by the NIA after hours of interrogation on Saturday night. A Thane court had dismissed his interim bail plea stating that custodial interrogation is necessary.

Vaze has admitted that he was involved in the Antilla Bomb Scare case, ABP News has reported. The report says that sources have claimed that Sachin Vaze was a very small part of the plan and the Shiv Sena leaders he named played a bigger role.

Earlier today, a white Innova, which was found tailing the explosive-laden Scorpio was recovered from Mumbai Police commissionerate office. The Scorpio car owner, Mansukh Hiren, was later found dead under mysterious circumstances. He was reportedly in touch with Vaze. Hiren’s wife has accused Vaze of murdering her husband.