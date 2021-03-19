Friday, March 19, 2021
Is Rajdeep Sardesai not ‘honourable’? Netizens question after Sanjay Raut shares photo with news anchor

In the image shared by Sanja Raut, Sharad Pawar was also accompanied by NCP leader Sunil Tatkare and BJP Rajya Sabha MP Yuvraj Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati. Rajdeep Sardesai was posing in the photograph too.

OpIndia Staff
Sanjay Raut shares photo with politicians and Rajdeep Sardesai
Sanjay Raut with Sharad Pawar and Rajdeep Sardesai/ Image Source: Sanjay Raut
4

On Friday, Shiv Sena motor-mouth leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut took to Twitter to inform that he had met NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar at his residence in Delhi. In the image he had posted on Twitter, Sanjay Raut was seen with fellow leaders from Maharashtra, who had visited his residence in Safdarjung Lane in Delhi.

Sharad Pawar was also accompanied by NCP leader Sunil Tatkare and BJP Rajya Sabha MP Yuvraj Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati. Strangely, controversial news anchor Rajdeep Sardesai was also seen in the image, raising questions about his presence at Sanjay Raut’s residence.

“Today at My Delhi residence..15 Safdarjung lane. Hon. Sharad Pawar Hon Chhatrapati Sambhaji Raje Hon Shri Sunil Tatkare and Shri Rajdeep Sardesai,” tweeted Sanjay Raut.

It was later revealed that Rajdeep Sardesai had visited Raut’s residence in Delhi to interview the Shiv Sena leader on the ongoing Antilia bomb scare controversy.

However, Rajdeep Sardesai’s presence at Raut’s residence took a different turn on social media after netizens noticed that Sanjay Raut had failed to address Rajdeep Sardesai with the prefix ‘honourable’ as he addressed the other leaders who visited his house.

Social media users pointed out that Sanjay Raut addressed the other three leaders by adding ‘Honourable’ or Hon. as a prefix to their names, however, he did not similarly address Rajdeep Sardesai. The different standards in Sanjay Raut’s greetings have now opened up jokes on social media asking whether Sanjay Raut does not consider Sardesai as honourable enough.

Netizens had their own take on the issue. One user said everyone visited Sanjay Raut’s residence was ‘honourable’, except Rajdeep Sardesai.

Yo Yo Funny Singh said Rajdeep Sardesai was not even ‘honourable’ even among ‘his own people’.

Nevertheless, Rajdeep Sardesai’s timid and sheepish looks on camera at Sanjay Raut’s residence has now become a talking point on social media, who are now busy making jokes at Rajdeep’s expense.

Sanjay Raut downplays Antilia Bomb scare case in Rajdeep Sardesai’s show

Earlier in the day,  Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut stoked a controversy by casting aspersions against the NIA. Speaking to Rajdeep Sardesai, Sanjay Raut said that NIA was working at the behest of the central government.

The Shiv Sena leader said that the investigative agencies should focus on dangerous terror activities rather than going after ‘some gelatin sticks’.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday defended the Maha Vikas Aghadi government and the Mumbai police in the ongoing Anitlia bomb scare case. Responding to Shiv Sena’s alleged links to the terror case, Raut said he could not answer for Sachin Vaze, but only investigative agencies can do it.

Casting aspersions on the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Raut said everyone knew under whom and whose behest the NIA, Enforcement Directorate, CBI work. Questioning the NIA, Raut said, “What has NIA achieved in the last few years. NIA’s job is to break the nexus between terrorists. Tell me, what has NIA done after the Uri terror attack, Pathankot terror attack and Pulwama attacks? Have they submitted any report?”

The Shiv Sena leader claimed that the entire NIA, central government and the opposition parties are after ‘some 20 gelatin sticks’ found in a vehicle. They should focus on other dangerous terror activities around the country, he quipped.

OpIndia Staff
Staff reporter at OpIndia

