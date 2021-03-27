Saturday, March 27, 2021
Home News Reports Shashi Tharoor tweets, apologises to Prime Minister Modi: Read why
News ReportsPoliticsSocial Media
Updated:

Shashi Tharoor tweets, apologises to Prime Minister Modi: Read why

Shashi Tharoor apologised for earlier saying that PM Modi had not acknowledged the role of Indira Gandhi in the liberation of Bangladesh

OpIndia Staff
Shashi Tharoor apologises to PM Modi for wrongly quoting him over his Bangladesh speech
PM Modi(L), Shashi Tharoor(R)
4

A day after spreading misinformation that PM Modi omitted former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s role in the freedom of Bangladesh, senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor admitted his mistake and apologised for the same. 

In a tweet, Tharoor acknowledged his mistake and wrote, “I don’t mind admitting when I’m wrong. Yesterday, on the basis of a quick reading of headlines and tweets, I tweeted “everyone knows who liberated Bangladesh,” implying that Narendra Modi had omitted to acknowledge Indira Gandhi. It turns out he did: Sorry!”

Source: Twitter

Tharoor cited a report in his tweet which quoted PM Modi for applauding the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi for her contribution in the freedom of Bangladesh.

Earlier yesterday, after PM Modi recounted his participation in a Satyagraha for the freedom of Bangladesh, Tharoor took a snipe at the Prime Minister by tweeting: “International education: our PM is giving Bangladesh a taste of Indian “fake news”. The absurdity is that everyone knows who liberated Bangladesh.”

Source: Twitter

Tharoor had quoted a tweet posted by NDTV, a fountainhead of misinformation and lies, to allege that PM Modi had not acknowledged the contribution of former PM Indira Gandhi in the freedom struggle for Bangladesh. 

“I was 20-22 years old when I, along with my friends, did Satyagrah for the freedom of Bangladesh. I had even been arrested for the same,” the Prime Minister said during his speech in Dhaka on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the nation.

As it turned out, in his eager alacrity to take potshots at PM Modi, Tharoor did not bother to check his entire speech. PM Modi had hailed former PM Indira Gandhi for her contribution towards freedom of Bangladesh.

Lavishing praises on Ms Gandhi, PM Modi had said, “Indira Gandhi’s contribution in freedom of Bangladesh is publicly known.”

“Bangladesh’s freedom fight got support from every nook and corner, every political party and every section of society in India. The then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s efforts and her pivotal contribution in freedom of Bangladesh are publicly known,” he said.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Politics

Leaked audio clip shows Mamata Banerjee pleading BJP’s Nandigram leader for help, Pralay Pal refuses to betray the Adhikaris: All you need to know

OpIndia Staff -
A leaked audio clip of a conversation between Mamata Banerjee and BJP district Vice President Pralay Pal has surfaced.
Crime

4 incidents recently when cooks were arrested after their videos of spitting on food went viral: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
There have been at least 4 incidents in last one and a half month wherein cooks were caught spitting on rotis while preparing them

Ground Report: As TMC banks on former Maoists, will red corridor areas of Jhargram and Jangalmahal turn saffron this election

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
While voters are satisfied with roads and lights in their areas, they have lots other complaints against the TMC government- A ground report

PM Modi prays at Jashoreshwari peetha in Bangladesh: All you need to know about the historic temple, where left palm of the Devi lies

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered prayers in Jashoreshwari temple in Satkhira district in the Khulna Division of Bangladesh.

Sachin Vaze had forgotten to plant threat letter inside explosive-laden Scorpio, had gone back to place it: NIA

Crime OpIndia Staff -
The NIA has revealed that Sachin Vaze had first forgotten to place the threat letter inside the Scorpio and had later gone back to plant it.

West Bengal polls: Election Commission’s vehicle set ablaze by miscreants in erstwhile Maoist stronghold, driver escapes narrowly

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Reportedly, the polling station is located just half a kilometre away from the place, where the Election Commission's vehicle was torched

Recently Popular

Entertainment

Did you know? Aamir Khan used to spit on heroines for ‘good luck’

OpIndia Staff -
The Aamir Khan of today is a celebrated actor, but back in the day, Aamir Khan had quite a notorious reputation of being a 'prankster'
Read more
News Reports

Amar Chitra Katha issues statement after anti-Hindu comment of ‘intern’ goes viral: All you need to know

OpIndia Staff -
Abu Amaan faced flak from the Hindus on Twitter who asked Amar Chitra Katha to take action against him for his comments
Read more
Cricket

Chennai Super Kings unveils jersey for IPL 2021, here is why ‘liberals’ are triggered at ‘Sanghi MS Dhoni’

OpIndia Staff -
The 'liberals' on social media are upset over CSK's decision to pay tribute to the brave Indian soldiers, which, according to them, was nothing but propagating the "Sanghi" agenda.
Read more
Opinions

People who fed us daadi nana stories by Priyanka now have issues believing history that RSS supported creation of Bangladesh

K Bhattacharjee -
Narendra Modi recalled the Gana Satyagrah organised by the Jana Sanghin August 1971 to support Bangladesh liberation.
Read more
News Reports

Munawar Faruqui case: Co-accused Nalin Yadav quits stand-up comedy and starts working as a daily labourer

OpIndia Staff -
Nalin Yadav said that he could not go back to stand-up comedy as cafes where he had performed don't want him back
Read more
News Reports

Has Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray tested HIV positive? A fact-check

OpIndia Staff -
The news of Aaditya Thackeray testing positive for HIV/AIDS sent social media users into a tizzy. The claim turned out to be untrue
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

253,957FansLike
526,103FollowersFollow
24,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com