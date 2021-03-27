A day after spreading misinformation that PM Modi omitted former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s role in the freedom of Bangladesh, senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor admitted his mistake and apologised for the same.

In a tweet, Tharoor acknowledged his mistake and wrote, “I don’t mind admitting when I’m wrong. Yesterday, on the basis of a quick reading of headlines and tweets, I tweeted “everyone knows who liberated Bangladesh,” implying that Narendra Modi had omitted to acknowledge Indira Gandhi. It turns out he did: Sorry!”

Source: Twitter

Tharoor cited a report in his tweet which quoted PM Modi for applauding the role of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi for her contribution in the freedom of Bangladesh.

Earlier yesterday, after PM Modi recounted his participation in a Satyagraha for the freedom of Bangladesh, Tharoor took a snipe at the Prime Minister by tweeting: “International education: our PM is giving Bangladesh a taste of Indian “fake news”. The absurdity is that everyone knows who liberated Bangladesh.”

Source: Twitter

Tharoor had quoted a tweet posted by NDTV, a fountainhead of misinformation and lies, to allege that PM Modi had not acknowledged the contribution of former PM Indira Gandhi in the freedom struggle for Bangladesh.

“I was 20-22 years old when I, along with my friends, did Satyagrah for the freedom of Bangladesh. I had even been arrested for the same,” the Prime Minister said during his speech in Dhaka on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the nation.

As it turned out, in his eager alacrity to take potshots at PM Modi, Tharoor did not bother to check his entire speech. PM Modi had hailed former PM Indira Gandhi for her contribution towards freedom of Bangladesh.

Lavishing praises on Ms Gandhi, PM Modi had said, “Indira Gandhi’s contribution in freedom of Bangladesh is publicly known.”

“Bangladesh’s freedom fight got support from every nook and corner, every political party and every section of society in India. The then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi’s efforts and her pivotal contribution in freedom of Bangladesh are publicly known,” he said.