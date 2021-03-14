West Bengal BJP leaders Sovan Chatterjee and Baisakhi Banerjee have quit the party after the former did not receive the party ticket to contest from Behala East, reports say. Baisakhi Banerjee has reportedly made a post on Facebook where she vows to ‘fight back’ against the ‘conspiracies and treachery’.

Source: @AninBanerjee/Twitter

“Today’s humiliation cannot dampen our spirit! We will fight back and win. Conspiracies and treachery wont last long. People of Behala East love you and that is your greatest strength,” Baisakhi Banerjee says in the Facebook post.

The former Mayor of Kolkata who had joined the BJP after quitting TMC has reportedly sent a letter to BJP state president Dilip Ghosh informing the party leadership of the resignation. BJP has fielded actress Payal Sarkar, who recently joined the party, in Behala East.

Trinamool MP Derek O’Brien, taking a jibe at the BJP, said in a tweet, “Has the world’s most destructive political party got their khaki knickers in a twist before #BengalElections”.

The BJP has announced its candidates for the 3rd and 4th phases of the West Bengal Assembly Elections on Sunday. Journalist-turned-politician Swapan Das Gupta, who is currently a nominated Rajya Sabha member, has been fielded from the Tarakeswar Assembly seat. BJP MP Nisith Pramanik has been fielded from the Dinhat constituency.

Hooghly MP Locket Chatterjee will contest the elections from Chunchura. Bengal actor Yash Das Gupta, who had joined BJP recently, will contest from Chanditala. MP Babul Supriyo will contest from Tollygunge.