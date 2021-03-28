Sunday, March 28, 2021
Home World Suicide bomber detonates himself outside a Church in Indonesia ahead of Easter
Editor's picksNews ReportsWorld
Updated:

Suicide bomber detonates himself outside a Church in Indonesia ahead of Easter

Priest Wilhelmus Tulak said he heard a "very loud explosion" at around 10.30 am on Sunday after a second mass finished. He had that suspected bomber who attempted to enter the church grounds on a motorbike but was stopped by a security guard.

OpIndia Staff
Church bomb blast in Indonesian city of Makassar/ Representational Image/ Image Source: Straittimes
4

A suicide bomber blew up himself outside a Catholic church in the Indonesian city of Makassar on Sunday killing one people and injuring at least ten people.

According to the reports, on Sunday, the first day of the Easter Holy Week, a suicide bomber detonated himself outside the church in South Sulawesi’s provincial capital Makassar. One person died during the blast at the gate of the church compound. Five church staffers and four worshippers were injured and taken to a nearby hospital.

The congregation was being held inside the church on the island of Sulawesi at the time of the explosion, said South Sulawesi police spokesman E Zulpan. The officer said that the bombing was high explosive and there was no significant damage to the church.

Priest Wilhelmus Tulak said he heard a “very loud explosion” at around 10.30 am on Sunday after a second mass finished. He had that suspected bomber who attempted to enter the church grounds on a motorbike but was stopped by a security guard. Ten people have been seriously injured in total, some of them seriously, he said.

Gomar Gultom, head of the Indonesian Council of Churches, said the attack was a “cruel incident” as Christians were celebrating Palm Sunday. He urged people to be calm and trust the authorities.

Police suspects IS-inspired group behind church blasts

The CCTV camera footage showed that the blast resulted in flame, smoke and debris flying into the middle of the road.

Meanwhile, the police have secured the area around the church and a disaster victim identification team is investigating the incident.

No particular group has claimed responsibility for the apparent attack. However, Police suspect that Islamic State-inspired Jamaah Ansharut Daulah (JAD), that carried out suicide attacks in 2018 on churches and a police post in the city of Surabaya that killed over 30 people, may have been behind the church blast.

Sri Lanka Easter bombing

In April 2019, on Easter Sunday, a series of as many as eight blasts at multiple churches and luxury hotels by Islamist terrorists left 267 dead and more injured. All eight bombers were Sri Lankan citizens and part of National Thowheeth Jama’ath, a local Islamist group with suspected foreign ties.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsindonesia bombing, indonesia church suicide attack
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

World

Suicide bomber detonates himself outside a Church in Indonesia ahead of Easter

OpIndia Staff -
Priest Wilhelmus Tulak said he heard a "very loud explosion" at around 10.30 am on Sunday after a second mass finished. He had that suspected bomber who attempted to enter the church grounds on a motorbike but was stopped by a security guard.
World

Nike, H&M, Uniqlo and other brands face fire in China after comments on forced labour camps in Xinjiang

OpIndia Staff -
Shares of H&M, Nike Inc. and others have said to have plummeted after Chinese government officials endorsed the boycott and celebrities cut ties with brands including Adidas, New Balance and Japan’s Uniqlo.

Uttar Pradesh: Miscreants burn Holika before Holi in Muzaffarnagar

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The incident took place on the intervening night of Friday-Saturday, two days prior to the prescribed time of Holika Dahan.

Uttar Pradesh: Plastic veil to ‘protect’ over 40 mosques in ‘sensitive’ areas ahead of ‘Joota Maar Holi’ procession to maintain peace

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
As there are mosques located along the route of the procession, the officials have added a thick security blanket across the town.

Rakesh Tikait threatens to cut off electricity in 16 states if Centre does not reconsider farm laws

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Rakesh Tikait has not yet clarified which 16 states he plans to plunge into darkness. As of now, there are twelve states where BJP is the ruling party and 6 states where BJP is part of the ruling coalition.

Woman dead, six injured as man goes on stabbing spree at Canada’s Vancouver library, suspect arrested

World OpIndia Staff -
In a video that has now gone viral, the perpetrator can be seen stabbing himself in his leg before he was taken into custody.

Recently Popular

Politics

Punjab: Anti-farm law protestors attack BJP MLA, strip him naked after thrashing him

OpIndia Staff -
'Farmer protestors' in Punjab attacked BJP MLA from Abohar, Arun Narang, and tore off his clothes after thrashing him.
Read more
Entertainment

Did you know? Aamir Khan used to spit on heroines for ‘good luck’

OpIndia Staff -
The Aamir Khan of today is a celebrated actor, but back in the day, Aamir Khan had quite a notorious reputation of being a 'prankster'
Read more
Crime

Sachin Vaze had forgotten to plant threat letter inside explosive-laden Scorpio, had gone back to place it: NIA

OpIndia Staff -
The NIA has revealed that Sachin Vaze had first forgotten to place the threat letter inside the Scorpio and had later gone back to plant it.
Read more
Politics

Leaked audio clip shows Mamata Banerjee pleading BJP’s Nandigram leader for help, Pralay Pal refuses to betray the Adhikaris: All you need to know

OpIndia Staff -
A leaked audio clip of a conversation between Mamata Banerjee and BJP district Vice President Pralay Pal has surfaced.
Read more
News Reports

Munawar Faruqui case: Co-accused Nalin Yadav quits stand-up comedy and starts working as a daily labourer

OpIndia Staff -
Nalin Yadav said that he could not go back to stand-up comedy as cafes where he had performed don't want him back
Read more
Politics

New leaked audio shows Mamata Banerjee allegedly instructing aide to bury BJP leader in a pit: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Arjun Singh said, "Who leaked this audio tape, only Mathurapur MP CM Jatua or Mamata Banerjee can answer."
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

253,992FansLike
526,251FollowersFollow
24,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com