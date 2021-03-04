Thursday, March 4, 2021
Home Politics Tamil Nadu: Advantage AIADMK after Sasikala steps aside from politics, asks followers to unite...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Tamil Nadu: Advantage AIADMK after Sasikala steps aside from politics, asks followers to unite against DMK

"I will stay away from politics and keep praying my sister Puratchi Thalaivi (Jayalalithaa), whom I consider as God, and the Lord Almighty for the establishment of the golden rule of Amma," Sasikala said in a statement.

OpIndia Staff
VK Sasikala steps aside from politics, asks AIADMK cadre to unite against DMK
VK Sasikala, a close confidante of late Jayalalithaa/ Image Source: Indiaglitz
3

In a sensational twist, J Jayalalithaa’s close aide and former interim general secretary of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) – VK Sasikala on Wednesday announced that she has decided to “step aside” from politics.

Just a month before the much anticipated Tamil Nadu elections, VK Sasikala, who was released from a Bengaluru prison on January 27, announced a surprising decision to step aside from politics and support the AIADMK to retain power in the April 6 election.

In a two-page statement, Sasikala did not state any reason for her decision. However, she urged all the “true followers” of Jayalalithaa to “remain united, act wisely and work hard” during the upcoming Assembly election so that the ‘common opponent and evil force, as identified by Amma [Jayalalithaa] – the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) did not return to power and the golden rule of Amma (Jayalalithaa) is established in Tamil Nadu’.

“I will stay away from politics and keep praying my sister Puratchi Thalaivi (Jayalalithaa), whom I consider as God, and the Lord Almighty for the establishment of the golden rule of Amma,” Sasikala said in a statement.

Big boost for BJP-AIADMK alliance

The decision comes as a surprise as Sasikala had earlier wrestled with the AIADMK leadership and aggressively took up the legal battle to regain her control over the party. She had termed the move to expel her from AIADMK as illegal. However, in a u-turn, Sasikala has now extended the support to the ruling AIADMK in their fight against the DMK in the upcoming state elections.

Reportedly, the decision to step aside comes even as the BJP, which is allied with the AIADMK in Tamil Nadu, has been mounting pressure on the AIADMK to work with Sasikala and the AMMK. Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazagam (AMMK) is a political party founded by former AIADMK leader TTV Dhinakaran. AMMK is considered to be a breakaway faction of the AIADMK after Jayalalithaa’s demise.

Sasikala’s call for party members to unite against the DMK may act as a catalyst in the upcoming elections in Tamil Nadu. The ruling EPS-OPS led AIADMK has now got a big boost ahead of the elections, as it is now regaining some momentum in the state and may also end up victorious in the elections.

The 234-seat Tamil Nadu Assembly will go to polls on April 6, with results to be declared on May 2.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsSasikala decision, BJP-AIADMK Tamil Nadu, DMK election Stalin
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Entertainment

“Are you so creatively bankrupt”? Director of ‘Yeh Ballet’ slams Deepika Padukone starrer new Levi’s ad for plagiarising design ideas

OpIndia Staff -
Sooni Taraporevala said that the 'copycat culture' in India needs to be called out and cancelled after the set used in new Deepika Padukone starrer Levi's ad was plagiarised by the makers.
Crime

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s son-in-law Mohammed Riyaz, CPM MLA TV Rajesh sent to judicial custody in violence case

OpIndia Staff -
The accused, including Pinarayi Vijayan's son-in-law Mohammed Riyaz were out on bail and wanted to get it extended.

Activist sends legal notice to make amends in NCERT books after RTI reveals no evidence of Mughals giving grant for temple repairs

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
RTI activist says history should be based on facts and not imagination and hence has sought to make amendments to books which claim Mughal rulers like Aurangzeb gave grants for temple repair work.

Congress attacks the Modi government for a reduction in the unemployment rate: Read details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Congress party posted a infographic showing unemployment dropping from 23.53% to 21.73% in one month, and attacked Modi govt for it

Feminism is not un-Islamic: Pakistan’s Aurat Azadi March explains ahead of Women’s Day after the rally was attacked last year

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
"We are against all such archaic practices that have been traditionally used to oppress women," said the video posted by Aurat March

‘Was shot at because I carried out Tiranga rally and opposed throwing of beef outside Hindu houses’: RSS activist narrates political violence in West...

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
In December 2019, RSS activist Bir Bahadur Singh was shot at point-blank range in his back in Kolkata’s Metiabruz area in broad daylight

Recently Popular

News Reports

PM Modi and his mother abused live on air by a caller on a BBC radio show on Sikhs in the UK

OpIndia Staff -
BBC edited the program and the host offered apology after caller abused PM Modi and his mother during a live radio show
Read more
Crime

Her husband used to talk vulgar to girlfriend in front of her: Here is what the lawyer of Ayesha, who jumped into Sabarmati river,...

OpIndia Staff -
Ayesha, who committed suicide by jumping into the Sabarmati River in Gujarat on March 1, had a disquiet marital life
Read more
Crime

‘Inserted her hand claiming she was planting a tree’: LGBT activist Divya Dureja accused of sexual assault under pretext of shamanic ritual

OpIndia Staff -
A popular LGBT activist Divya Dureja has been accused of sexual assault by Elodie Gendron under pretext of a Shamanic ritual.
Read more
News Reports

Income Tax raids conducted at around 22 locations linked to Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap and Vikas Bahl in tax evasion case

OpIndia Staff -
Simultaneous raids are being conducted at the homes and linked properties in Mumbai, Pune and some other locations of Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap and others
Read more
News Reports

Take a shot every time Rahul Gandhi says ‘strategy’ and get drunk before noon: Rahul Gandhi’s bizarre monologue goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
Rahul Gandhi thinks China has a 'vision' of 'modern Silk Road' with a 'nervous system' - we have no idea what he means by that.
Read more
News Reports

As Anurag Kashyap, Taapsee Pannu and others face raid by Income Tax department, ‘liberals’ descend to cry vendetta

OpIndia Staff -
Liberals suffered a meltdown on Twitter after 22 locations linked to director Anurag Kashyap & others were raided by I-T Department
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

253,187FansLike
521,665FollowersFollow
23,800SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com