Monday, March 15, 2021
Telangana: Probe begins into minor’s rape in Bhainsa; BJP leader accuses police of silencing parents to not escalate communal tension

BJP leaders have accused the police of trying to cover up the crime under the guise of possible exacerbation of tensions.

Bhainsa: Minor girl assaulted by neighbour, police ask parents not to reveal to avoid communal tension
While Bhainsa continues to be in the dark, certain events have come to light despite strict curfew and complete internet shutdown. On 10th March, 2021, it was reported that a minor four-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by her 17-year-old neighbour. Some reports suggest he is 18.

On 11th of March, taking cognizance of the matter, Priyank Kanoongo (NCPCR Chairperson) tweeted about sexual abuse of a minor in Nirmal district. Post more reportage, several media reports and allegations, the TS Commission for Protection of Child Rights (TSCPCR) constituted a 3-member panel of  B. Aparna, Y. Brundadhar Rao and Ch. Raga Jyothi. The panel has been asked to submit its finding within 15 days. 

Rao and Jyothi visited Gandhi Hospital in Secunderabad, where the victim is currently undergoing treatment. They submitted their preliminary findings to the commission. Up till now it has been learnt that an 18-year-old raped a three-and-half- year girl when her parents were not at home. The accused had abducted her while she was playing in front of her residence, said police.

According to reports, when the child cried for help, the neighbours rushed to help. Subsequently, the assaulter escaped. The child was reportedly playing outside her home while her parents were out working in an agriculture field. The neighbour took benefit of this and assaulted the girl. The child’s grandmother noticed blood smears on her legs and informed the girl’s parents.

Several media houses reported the ordeal of the victims family when they were made to run to and fro for treatment. The girls parents rushed her to Nirmal Hospital for treatment owing to the curfew in Bhainsa sparked by communal violence. However, the hospital authorities at Nirmal advised the girl’s parents to lodge a police complaint first at Bhainsa. Upon returning to Bhainsa they lodged a complaint and then they were asked to take the girl to Nirmal Hospital.

At Nirmal Hospital, the girl underwent a few tests and the hospital authorities asked her parents to return to their village “without making an issue” as the communal tension were already high due to riots. While they were returning to their village, the girl experienced acute pain and the family approached BJP district president Rama Devi. Rama Devi took them to Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad. 

The family members of the minor alleged inaction by the Bhainsa rural police. Meanwhile, BJP leaders like Bandi Sanjay and Mitta Vamsi have accused the police of shamelessly silencing the victims family citing communal tensions in town.

Tweet by BJP leader Mitta Vamsi Krishna

As per reports, BJP leader Bandi Sanjay Kumar slammed the police for suggesting the girl’s parents to not reveal details of the sexual assault to anyone. He accused the police of trying to cover up the crime under the guise of possible exacerbation of tensions. He also alleged that the Police has taken signatures of the girl’s parents on plain paper. The girl’s father also broke down and revealed how the Police told them not go to to police station time and again.

Subsequently, the Bhainsa DGP had ordered the officials to speed up the investigation and nab the accused.

