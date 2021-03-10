Wednesday, March 10, 2021
Home News Reports Watch: Trinamool Congress workers disrespect Indian flag at an election rally
Editor's picksNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Watch: Trinamool Congress workers disrespect Indian flag at an election rally

TMC party supporters, while attending an election rally, can be seen holding the Indian national flag upside down.

OpIndia Staff
TMC workers disrespects Indian Flag by waving upside down/ Image Source: Akshay Singh
6

In a latest embarrassment for West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, especially in the run up to assembly elections, the Trinamool Congress workers were caught disrespecting the tricolour at a rally.

The video of the shocking act has gone viral on the internet now. In the video shared by BJP leader Akshay Singh, the Trinamool Congress cadres, who had participated in a rally recently, were seen disrespecting the Indian tricolour by flying it upside down. In addition to the tricolour, Trinamool Congress flags can also be seen in the crowd.

In another video, it can be seen how TMC workers are waving tricolour upside down amidst the presence of several other party workers. Shockingly, no one in the crowd attempted to stop the Trinamool workers from disrespecting the Indian flag.

While it is unclear where the above rally took place, it has been during the recent election rallies in West Bengal ahead of elections.

The eight-phase Assembly polls for the 294 Assembly seats in West Bengal will begin on March 27. The results will be announced on May 2.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termstmc rally india flag upside down
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Watch: Trinamool Congress workers disrespect Indian flag at an election rally

OpIndia Staff -
TMC party supporters, while attending an election rally, can be seen holding the Indian national flag upside down.
News Reports

As Arvind Kejriwal declares himself ‘Ram bhakt’, netizens remind him of his anti-Hindu comments

OpIndia Staff -
Arvind Kejriwal's sudden 'Hindu' assertion does not go down too well with Netizens, remind him of his anti-Hindu statements.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo faces multiple allegations of sexual harassment, sixth woman comes forward

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The victim, a member of the Executive Chamber staff, alleged that Cuomo had sexually assaulted her after inviting her to the governor's mansion on work. The aide said that Cuomo touched her inappropriately late last year.

Artist Subhaprasanna, who had valued paintings by Mamata Banerjee, summoned by ED in Saradha chit fund case

Editor's picks OpIndia Staff -
Subhaprasanna is also being probed for certain financial transactions done with the Saradha Group through his bank account

While trying to mock Modi supporters, ‘comedian’ Mohit Morani mocks the Kashmiri Pandit exodus

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
In a gig mocking PM Modi's supporters, Mohit Morani was seen mocking the traumatic exodus of Kashmiri Pandit community

Maharashtra: BJP MLA asks if a fine of Rs 143 crore on Bajaj Auto was reduced to Rs 25 crore after meeting Aaditya Thackeray

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
BJP MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar said that a fine of Rs 143 crores levied on Bajaj Auto for not-utilising land was reduced to Rs 25 crores

Recently Popular

Satire

After cutting off ties with British Royal family, Meghan Markle to join the BJP

Nirwa Mehta -
Meghan will now contest the 2024 US Presidential elections against another woman of colour, Kamala Harris on BJP ticket.
Read more
World

Women of colour use the N-word to abuse Uber driver Subhakar in San Francisco after being told to wear masks: Here is all that...

OpIndia Staff -
The argument with the Uber driver in San Francisco, California began after the passengers were asked to wear a mask.
Read more
World

What is Blue Anon? A term for conspiracy theorists that was recently removed by Urban Dictionary from its platform

K Bhattacharjee -
Blue Anon is term used to describe left wingers that peddle Trump-centric delusional conspiracy theories.
Read more
News Reports

‘As Hindu students, we cannot study and live in an environment in which we feel unsafe’: Hindu Group speaks up after Rutgers backs Audrey...

OpIndia Staff -
Hindu on Campus have expressed their disapproval over Rutgers Newark's defence of Hinduphobic 'historian' Audrey Truschke.
Read more
World

Samuel Paty’s beheading based on a lie? 13 year old girl confesses she lied to avoid father’s anger, had triggered the hate campaign

OpIndia Staff -
The teenage girl admitted to making up a story about her teacher Samuel Paty insulting Prophet Muhammad that led to the beheading.
Read more
News Reports

Will he join politics or won’t he?: ‘It is all about opportunities’, said Sourav Ganguly in his interview with Republic Bangla

OpIndia Staff -
"Politics is not bad. We had (have) the greatest of leaders in the country who influence the population," Sourav Ganguly pointed out.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

253,306FansLike
522,984FollowersFollow
23,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com