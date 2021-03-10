In a latest embarrassment for West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, especially in the run up to assembly elections, the Trinamool Congress workers were caught disrespecting the tricolour at a rally.

The video of the shocking act has gone viral on the internet now. In the video shared by BJP leader Akshay Singh, the Trinamool Congress cadres, who had participated in a rally recently, were seen disrespecting the Indian tricolour by flying it upside down. In addition to the tricolour, Trinamool Congress flags can also be seen in the crowd.

Being a citizen of this country if you can’t respect own National Flag, then you are NOT an Indian..

Shame on TMC…. pic.twitter.com/jnLN6jhce1 — Akshay Singh (@iakshaysinghel) March 10, 2021

In another video, it can be seen how TMC workers are waving tricolour upside down amidst the presence of several other party workers. Shockingly, no one in the crowd attempted to stop the Trinamool workers from disrespecting the Indian flag.

While it is unclear where the above rally took place, it has been during the recent election rallies in West Bengal ahead of elections.

The eight-phase Assembly polls for the 294 Assembly seats in West Bengal will begin on March 27. The results will be announced on May 2.