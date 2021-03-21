On March 20, 2021 a Police team from Kajijri Police Station in Kanpur rural region, Uttar Pradesh were attacked by dowry case accused Rafiq and his family members, including women. The team was at Rafiq’s house with his daughter-in-law as per the orders of the Commission for Women, Uttar Pradesh. Several policemen were injured, out of which two are in critical condition.

The dowry case is two years old

As per reports, Shah Begum, wife of Ajmal, resident Bhikdev, filed a complaint against her husband and father-in-law Rafiq alias Hakkal two years ago. On March 18, Shah Begum filed a complaint in front of Poonam Kapoor, a member of the Women’s Commission, after which Ajmal was arrested by the police. Both parties reached a compromise, after which Ajmal was released.

Shah Begum was living at her maternal house. A police team accompanied Shah Begum to her in-law’s house as she had to stay at her in-law’s house as per the conditions laid down by the women cell. Police were questioning Ajmal’s elder brother Hasar Ali when they were attacked.

Women pelted stones at the police team

The women in Rafiq’s family pelted stones and bricks on policemen. They had to run to save themselves and call for additional force. The situation went south quickly, and police had to open fire in self-defence. The station in-charge and a constable, along with the complainant woman, were injured during the attack. The station in-charge fainted after he was hit by stones. A police team from Rasulabad station reached the spot to rescue the injured. Station in-charge and constable Samar Singh are in critical condition and undergoing treatment at the Regency Hospital in Kanpur.

SP Took charge of the case

SP Keshav Kumar Chaudhary has taken over the case. Five teams have been formed to apprehend the accused. It has to be noted that there are several cases already registered against Rafiq.

According to Shah Begum, her in-laws wanted to kill her. She said her husband Ajmal Ali and her father-in-law Rafiq, along with sister-in-law Afrun, Akram Ali, brother-in-law Wajid Ali, Muskan and others attacked her and police personnel. She alleged that they used iron rods as well. She added that when the police team asked them to let her stay there, everyone got irked and attacked them.