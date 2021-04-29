Thursday, April 29, 2021
Home News Reports Columnist with The Wire, Al Jazeera amongst others apologise over spreading fake news of...
Fact-CheckNews ReportsSocial MediaSocial Media Fact-Check
Updated:

Columnist with The Wire, Al Jazeera amongst others apologise over spreading fake news of a funeral, NDTV’s Ravish Kumar continues to be brazen

Anubhav Sharma’s funeral pyre was lit by his brother, but liberals had circulated fake news that it was done by his Muslim friend Yunus

OpIndia Staff
Anubhav Sharma's pyre was lit by his family and not by Yunus as claimed by media
2

Vulture journalism views every disaster as the perfect opportunity to further its nasty propaganda. In the latest incident, ‘journalists’ like Abhisar Sharma and Ravish Kumar took to social media to share fake news, unable to mask their Hinduphobia. On Monday, Amar Ujala carried false news suggesting the funeral pyre of a 25-year-old Anubhav Sharma was lit by his Muslim friend Yunus in Muzzafarnagar. The report also suggested that Sharma lost his battle to corona. 

Soon pictures of Yunus lightning Anubhav Sharma’s funeral pyre went viral on social media with the liberal media making most of the occasion to spread Hindu hate.

The truth

As per a Swarajya report, upon contacting Anubhav Sharma’s elder brother Sharad Sharma, it was revealed that Anubhav had not died of corona and that the family members performed his final rites. Calling the social media posts misleading, Sharma said, “I have performed the last rites of my brother with my own hands. People from my (Hindu) community, from my family, were all present,” 

Sharma informed that Mohammed Yunus worked as a driver for the family and was a good friend of Anubhav. “He is my friend too and he was with us all the time, but the last rites were performed by me, in presence of my family and my community,” he added. Sharma clarified that Yunus just added the raal to the pyre.

Columnist with The Wire, Mohammed Zubair and Ravish Kumar caught spreading fake news

The liberal gang was quick to take notice of the Amar Ujala article and sprang to spread this misinformation with additional commentary almost instantly.

Ravish Kumar, the NDTV journalist shared a screenshot of a Tweet talking about the incident giving the title ‘think, understand and wake up’.

Ravish Kumar’s Facebook post

Former news anchor Abhisar Sharma too shared this on Facebook which has about 27,000 shares already. Sharma, who is not new to spreading falsehood, wrote (as translated), “Mohammed Yunus performed the last rites of Anubhav Sharma in Muzaffarnagar. The day you understand the hypocrisy of religion, the wall of sand will collapse…”

Abhisar Sharma’s Facebook post

A journalist named Kashif Kakvi, who supposedly works with a website called Newsclick.in and is a columnist with the likes to The Wire and TheQuint said in his Twitter post that Anubhav’s family did not come forward to perform his last rites and it was for this reason that skull cap-wearing Yunus lit the pyre. This Tweet was retweeted by alleged ‘fact-checker’ Mohammed Zubair who failed to fact-check this bit before retweeting.

Kashif Kakvi’s Tweet

As their fake news factory was busted, Kakvi issued a clarification and apologized for spreading misinformation.

Kakvi Tweets an apology

Another alleged journalist named Aadesh Rawal Tweeted the photo with the same caption given by Abhisar Sharma. Not sure who copied whom but both managed to create communal disharmony using a mournful occasion of death.

Rawals’ Tweet

The photo was also shared by verified Twitter accounts like Imran Pratapgarhi who has about 9 lakh followers.

Imran’s Tweet

Picture of the funeral

Sharad Sharma, on being asked to put out more images from the funeral remarked, “It was not an occasion to take pictures. We don’t know who clicked Yunus’s picture, but I am sure that anybody who took pictures of the event would have pictures of me, my family and the gathering.”

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

50-year old woman came to vote in place of 31-year old woman, BJP’s Kalyan Chaubey says, TMC goons gherao his car

OpIndia Staff -
With final phase of voting concluding in West Bengal today, the results of the high octane elections will be declared on 2nd May, 2021.
News Reports

Tragedy porn amid COVID-19 crisis: Photographs of funeral pyres from India selling for Rs. 23,000 each on stock image sites

OpIndia Staff -
Stock image site Getty Images is hosting dozens of photographs depicting Indian funeral pyres, selling them for up to Rs. 23,000

Loksatta quietly edits its ‘fact-check’ on RSS Swayamsevak’s supreme sacrifice, claims the report was based on an unverified Tweet

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Loksatta had also quoted the original Tweet from where it had picked up the story, that tweet has been deleted by the user now

Media takes false viral story about ‘Muslim hero’ at face value, but resorts to fake claims to prove deceased RSS worker a liar

News Reports T Waraich -
The mainstream media is not only disproportionately signal-boosting 'Muslim hero' stories but also denigrating genuine heroes who happen to be from the RSS to serve a political agenda.

Hinduphobic professor Audrey Truschke found stalking parents of students at Rutgers University who had passed resolution against Hinduphobia

Editor's picks OpIndia Staff -
Voices against Hinduphobia gained prominence in Rutgers University after it defended Hinduphobnic ‘historian’ Audrey Truschke

Fact-checking a dead Sanghi – the reason why Indian media stoops so low

Opinions Rahul Roushan -
Hinduphobia is real, and it has manifested itself when two newspapers decided to discredit the ultimate sacrifice of an 85 years old RSS Swayamsevak.

Recently Popular

News Reports

85-year-old COVID-positive RSS Swayamsevak gave up his bed and life so another person can live

OpIndia Staff -
The 85-year-old swayamsevak's daughter struggled to find a hospital bed for him as his condition got critical, however suggesting that he has lived his life, he gave his bed to a 40 something young man.
Read more
News Reports

Watch: Tripura District Magistrate raids wedding, thrashes guests, beats up Purohit, grabs groom by collar

OpIndia Staff -
In the viral video, the Tripura West DM is seen pulling the groom by his collar, thrashing the priest at a wedding in Agartala.
Read more
News Reports

Loksatta, Indian Express ‘fact-check’ 85-year-old Swayamsevak’s supreme sacrifice amid Covid pandemic, his daughter sets record straight

OpIndia Staff -
After the story went viral on social media, mainstream media seem to have taken it upon themselves to 'fact-check' the grieving family
Read more
News Reports

‘Don’t talk like a bloody villager, I am your bloody DM’: Abusive Tripura DM justifies thrashing guests at wedding, invokes ‘principles of natural justice’

OpIndia Staff -
Tripura West District Magistrate (DM) Dr Shailesh Kumar Yadav came under severe criticism after raiding a wedding.
Read more
News Reports

Registration for COVID-19 vaccination for people above 18 to start from 4 PM on April 28

OpIndia Staff -
India is all set to embark on the fourth phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive starting May 1 and anyone from 18 years and above stand eligible to get the vaccine
Read more
Media

NYPost uses old image to claim people are dying on streets from COVID-19 in India, replaces it with funeral pyre after being called out:...

OpIndia Staff -
Though the misleading image has been replaced, the NY Post is yet to update the title of the article which still reads that people in India are dying on streets due to COVID-19 outbreak
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,224FansLike
534,396FollowersFollow
24,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com