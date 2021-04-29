Vulture journalism views every disaster as the perfect opportunity to further its nasty propaganda. In the latest incident, ‘journalists’ like Abhisar Sharma and Ravish Kumar took to social media to share fake news, unable to mask their Hinduphobia. On Monday, Amar Ujala carried false news suggesting the funeral pyre of a 25-year-old Anubhav Sharma was lit by his Muslim friend Yunus in Muzzafarnagar. The report also suggested that Sharma lost his battle to corona.

Soon pictures of Yunus lightning Anubhav Sharma’s funeral pyre went viral on social media with the liberal media making most of the occasion to spread Hindu hate.

The truth

As per a Swarajya report, upon contacting Anubhav Sharma’s elder brother Sharad Sharma, it was revealed that Anubhav had not died of corona and that the family members performed his final rites. Calling the social media posts misleading, Sharma said, “I have performed the last rites of my brother with my own hands. People from my (Hindu) community, from my family, were all present,”

Sharma informed that Mohammed Yunus worked as a driver for the family and was a good friend of Anubhav. “He is my friend too and he was with us all the time, but the last rites were performed by me, in presence of my family and my community,” he added. Sharma clarified that Yunus just added the raal to the pyre.

Columnist with The Wire, Mohammed Zubair and Ravish Kumar caught spreading fake news

The liberal gang was quick to take notice of the Amar Ujala article and sprang to spread this misinformation with additional commentary almost instantly.

Ravish Kumar, the NDTV journalist shared a screenshot of a Tweet talking about the incident giving the title ‘think, understand and wake up’.

Ravish Kumar’s Facebook post

Former news anchor Abhisar Sharma too shared this on Facebook which has about 27,000 shares already. Sharma, who is not new to spreading falsehood, wrote (as translated), “Mohammed Yunus performed the last rites of Anubhav Sharma in Muzaffarnagar. The day you understand the hypocrisy of religion, the wall of sand will collapse…”

Abhisar Sharma’s Facebook post

A journalist named Kashif Kakvi, who supposedly works with a website called Newsclick.in and is a columnist with the likes to The Wire and TheQuint said in his Twitter post that Anubhav’s family did not come forward to perform his last rites and it was for this reason that skull cap-wearing Yunus lit the pyre. This Tweet was retweeted by alleged ‘fact-checker’ Mohammed Zubair who failed to fact-check this bit before retweeting.

Kashif Kakvi’s Tweet

As their fake news factory was busted, Kakvi issued a clarification and apologized for spreading misinformation.

Kakvi Tweets an apology

Another alleged journalist named Aadesh Rawal Tweeted the photo with the same caption given by Abhisar Sharma. Not sure who copied whom but both managed to create communal disharmony using a mournful occasion of death.

Rawals’ Tweet

The photo was also shared by verified Twitter accounts like Imran Pratapgarhi who has about 9 lakh followers.

Imran’s Tweet

Picture of the funeral

Sharad Sharma, on being asked to put out more images from the funeral remarked, “It was not an occasion to take pictures. We don’t know who clicked Yunus’s picture, but I am sure that anybody who took pictures of the event would have pictures of me, my family and the gathering.”