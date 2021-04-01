Thursday, April 1, 2021
Updated:

Muzaffarpur advocate files complaint against Mamata Banerjee in Bihar court for her ‘goons from Bihar and UP’ remark

Advocate Sudhir Kumar Ojha took exception to the TMC supremo speaking about "goons from Bihar and UP" being brought in by the BJP in the state and pleaded before the court that the police is directed to lodge an FIR against Banerjee

OpIndia Staff
Mamata Banerjee, advocate Sudhir Kumar Ojha
Amid the high-stakes political battle ensuing in West Bengal amid the assembly elections, a complaint has been filed against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee before a court in Muzaffarpur in Bihar. Miffed by the TMC chief’s recent disparaging remark against the Biharis during campaigning for assembly elections, advocate Sudhir Kumar Ojha, approached the court of the Chief Judicial Magistrate in Muzaffarpur, to file a complaint against Banerjee.

Ojha, who is known for his habit of dragging multiple celebrities, including foreign heads of state to court over diverse issues, took exception to the TMC supremo speaking about “goons from Bihar and UP” being brought in by the BJP in the state during her poll campaign.

He pleaded before the court that the police is directed to lodge an FIR against Banerjee. Ojha has sought evoking IPC sections 147 and 148 (rioting), 295 and 295(A) (deliberate insult) and 511 (attempt to commit an offence).

The matter is likely to come up for hearing on April 8.

Mamata Banerjee accuses ‘goons from other states’ for the poll violence in Nandigram

Today, while speaking to the media from Nandigram, Banerjee accused that BJP brought ‘goons from other states like UP and Bihar’ for the poll violence in Nandigram. She also called Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar to complain against the violence urging him to control the situation in the state. The West Bengal CM added that she has complained to the Election Commission and the Home Minister about the ill-treatment being meted out at her and woman journalists at rallies by “BJP goondas”. 

While the people of Nandigram were busy exercising their franchise today, a lot happened in the constituency. Mamata Banerjee went and sat inside a polling booth in the Gokul Nagar area in Nandigram. This irked the locals, who came out in huge numbers to protest Mamata Banerjee’s high handedness. Shouting the ‘Jai Shree Ram’ slogans, hundred of protestors demanded Mamata to leave the premises. It was after this incident, Mamata Banerjee accused BJP of calling their ‘goons from other states’ to create ruckus in West Bengal.

Staff reporter at OpIndia

