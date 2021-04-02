Friday, April 2, 2021
Wife of Delhi police constable dies of suicide by hanging herself after trying to strangulate her two toddlers

According to an eyewitness who helped break open the doors, the woman's body was hanging from the ceiling fan while her kids were found in the washroom.

OpIndia Staff
A day after a Rohini man committed suicide after murdering his wife and children, another shocker has been reported from the national capital. In a similar incident, the wife of a Delhi constable allegedly strangled her two children before hanging herself to death at her house in Delhi’s Ghitorni village on Thursday. The deceased woman’s sons, both around 3 years, have survived and are currently undergoing treatment in the hospital. While the elder son is stable, the condition of the younger child is said to be still critical.

The Delhi constable, whose wife has died of suicide has been identified as Sushil. He is posted at the Vasant Bihar police station in Delhi. As per reports, when Sushil reached his home at around 8 PM on Thursday, he knocked on the door but there was no response from inside. As the door was locked from inside, the constable immediately called the police for help.

Arriving at the spot, the police broke open the door and found that Sushil’s wife Rajesh was found dead, hanging from a ceiling fan.

“Police reached the spot at Ghitorni village and the door of the house was found latched from inside,” police official Ingit Pratap Singh said, adding that the woman was found dead inside. The couple’s two sons, Shresth and Samarth, were found unconscious in the bathroom and were rushed to a hospital. The condition of Shresh is critical, while Samarth is out of danger, as per doctors.

Children of the Delhi constable whose wife committed suicide were found with blood splattered on the faces

According to an eyewitness who helped break open the door, the woman’s body was hanging from the ceiling fan while her kids were found in the bathroom. He further added that blood was splattered on the faces of the two kids and cloth was wrapped around their neck.

According to Zee News, the constable and his wife had a disturbed marital life. The reason behind the alleged suicide is said to be their frequent fights. Meanwhile, the police are interrogating constable Sushill to rule out any foul play.

