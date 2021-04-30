Friday, April 30, 2021
Updated:

Safoora Zargar celebrates Aaj Tak anchor Rohit Sardana’s death, says ‘maut ka tamasha’ is trailer for ‘Godi Media’

Safoora Zargar argued that basic human decency applies only to humans, insinuating that Rohit Sardana was not a human being.

OpIndia Staff
Safoora Zargar rants against Rohit Sardana after the latter's death due to COVID-19
Rohit Sardana(L), Safora Zargar(R)
2

Popular Aaj Tak anchor Rohit Sardana passed away on Friday after suffering a heart attack. He was ailing from the coronavirus at the time of his death. His untimely death came as a major shock to the country, leaving politicians, journalists and eminent personalities from different spheres of life shocked and heartbroken.

However, for some depraved individuals, the sombre occasion of Rohit’s unfortunate death was a moment of joy and celebrations. Islamists, including Newslaundry journalist Sharjeel Usmani, The Print columnist Zainab Sikander, and many others started rejoicing his death and hurling the worst kind of abuses at him.

Safoora Zargar, one of the accused in the horrifying anti-Hindu riots that convulsed Delhi in February 2020, was also one of the Islamists who could not stop herself from hating on the Aaj Tak journalist. In fact, Zargar went to the extent of foreboding a similar fate to the journalists who did not subscribe to her hate-filled ideology.

“This is a trailor for Godi media. Aapki maut ka bi tamasha bna diya jayega. This is what u have chosen for yourself. You have only yourself to blame,” Zargar tweeted.

Safoora Zargar
Source: Twitter

Zargar also slammed ‘liberals’ whom she accused of aggressively downplaying the hate-mongering in their bid to take ‘moral high ground’.

Zargar’s hateful rant did not end just there. When some Twitter users pointed out that her tweet on Rohit Sardana is disgraceful and against the tenets of ‘basic human decency’, she doubled down on her attack against the Aaj Tak journalist.

She argued that basic human decency applies only to humans, insinuating that Rohit Sardana was not a human being. She further reviled the departed news anchor, terming him a ‘neo-nazist fascist enablers’.

“What is this ‘basic human decency’ everybody is talking about ? Shouldn’t it be applicable for humans only ? Could not find any humanity in hate-filled neo-nazist fascist-enablers . Keep this ‘what is the difference b/w u & them’ analogy to yourself plz. Grow a spine instead,” she tweeted.

Safoora Zargar
Source: Twitter

Safoora Zargar was granted bail by Delhi High Court on ‘humanitarian grounds’

Incidentally, Safoora Zargar is out of jail after the Delhi High court granted her bail on ‘humanitarian grounds’. She had applied for bail to the Delhi High Court after a lower court refused to grant her bail.

“When you choose to play with embers, you cannot blame the wind to have carried the spark a bit too far and spread the fire,” the Delhi court had observed while dismissing the bail plea of Jamia coordination committee media coordinator Safoora Zargar.

Zargar was booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act for her alleged role in the conspiracy that led to the Delhi Riots in February. The Delhi Police had claimed that she was part of the conspiracy to “destroy, destabilize and disintegrate the Government of India in order to compel to withdraw the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the alleged National Register of Citizens”.

It is pertinent to note here that Ms Zargar while leading an anti-CAA protest at Jafrabad Metro station on February 22, was well-aware and conscious of the fact that she was pregnant and on her path to motherhood. Yet, she persisted to be involved in the protests that was on the brink of turning violent. Her involvement in the violent protests betrays her apathy to her own pregnancy.

Yet, when all her avenues dried up, Safoora and the left ecosystem cunningly started focusing on her imminent motherhood and pregnancy as grounds for securing bail, instead of laying emphasis on her possible innocence.

Therefore, it doesn’t come as a surprise that Ms Zargar is now dissing Rohit Sardana and showing utter disregard for basic human decency after his death.

Ideally, Ms Zargar should have been the last one to rant against ‘basic human decency’, given that she has herself been one of its beneficiaries. However, as has been the case with almost all the left liberals, their hatred for people with opposing views makes them blind to their own hypocrisies.

