Saturday, April 24, 2021
Home Social Media How ex-Navbharat Times journalist lost sense of decency, called DD journalist a 'bhakt' and...
Editor's picksFeaturedMediaNews ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

How ex-Navbharat Times journalist lost sense of decency, called DD journalist a ‘bhakt’ and ‘liar’ for sharing personal story of mother’s COVID-19 recovery

Former Navbharat Times journalist Avinish Mishra took to Twitter to mock DD journalist Ashok Shrivastav after he shared a personal story about the COVID-19 crisis.

OpIndia Staff
DD News journalist Ashok Shrivastav, Navbharat Times journalist Avinish Mishra (source: Twitter)
363

As the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic hits India, several journalists have been using social media to not only spread negativity and fake news but also rejoice when anyone they perceive as someone who does not harbour mindless hate for the Modi government, suffers from the Chinese virus. In a similar incident, former Navbharat Times journalist Avinish Mishra took to Twitter to mock DD journalist Ashok Shrivastav after he shared a personal story about the COVID-19 crisis.

Ashok Shrivastav had taken to Twitter on April 23, to share how his Covid-19 positive mother, whose oxygen level had fallen to 40%, recuperated at home after they brought an oxygen concentrator and administered oxygen to his mother in the house itself. “Now she is Covid negative”, the Doordarshan journalist informed.

In response to his Tweet, former Navbharat Times journalist Avinish Mishra decided to display just how petty hate can make one. Mishra responded to Ashok Shrivastav saying that he was lying about his mother being Covid positive.

He said that Shrivastav was using his mother as an excuse to shield the Modi government. Mishra insinuated that since Shrivastav is a “Modi Bhakt”, he was attempting to absolve Modi from the existing oxygen crisis in the country.

Avinish Mishra, in a terribly insensitive tweet, said that Ashok Shrivastav was using his own mother to create a ‘perception’ about the Modi government. One wonders what that perception might be.

Shrivastav in his tweet categorically mentioned that he had indeed taken his mother to the hospital, but looking at the condition of the hospital due to getting overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients, he felt that he could provide better care for his mother at home. Any human being with basic decency would be glad that anyone’s mother recovered from the deadly infection despite not being hospitalised, since it is known that COVID-19 is far more dangerous for those above the age of 45.

However, according to Mishra, Shrivastav was “using his own mother” to create a “perception”. It is pertinent to note that in his tweet, Shrivastav made no commentary on the current state of affairs in the country. He did not say that there is no shortage of beds or absolve any government of accountability. He merely shared his own journey and the fact that his mother had recovered from COVID-19.

Miffed by such aspersions, rightly so, Ashok Shrivastav hit back saying that Mishra should come to his house with a doctor and personally check his mother’s reports to verify the truth. He slammed the reporter for “spreading hatred and trolling” a person in such difficult times. He tells Mishra that he is messaging him his phone number so that he can personally get in touch with him and pay a visit to his mother.

Infuriated by Mishra’s Tweet, Shrivastav, in his subsequent Tweet sends his E-mail Id to Mishra saying that since Mishra has turned off his Twitter message he could get in touch with him via Email.

It is indeed tragic that journalists, in their hate for the Prime Minister, have now started targeting anyone just because they don’t share the blind hatred towards the central government. In trying times, one would imagine that a person could simply share a positive story about recovery, when we have seen so much death around, and not be abused for it. However, several journalists have display immense insensitivity and hatred, even in these trying times.

The armed forces too have stepped in to tackle the crisis. The defence ministry officials said an oxygen-producing technology developed for light combat aircraft (LCA) Tejas was shared with the industry to scale up the production further. The technology can produce 1,000 litres of oxygen per minute.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Social Media

How ex-Navbharat Times journalist lost sense of decency, called DD journalist a ‘bhakt’ and ‘liar’ for sharing personal story of mother’s COVID-19 recovery

OpIndia Staff -
Senior Doordarshan journalist Ashok Shrivastav slams ex-Navbharat Times journalist Avinish Mishra on Twitter after latter calls Shrivastav a 'liar'
News Reports

CBI registers FIR against former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh in allegations of extortion made by Parambir Singh: Details

OpIndia Staff -
CBI has registered an FIR against former Maharashtra Home Minister and NCP leader Anil Deshmukh in allegations by Parambir Singh

Arvind Kejriwal had promised home delivery of oxygen during the first wave of COVID-19, old comments go viral

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
In August 2020, Arvind Kejriwal had promised that his govt would start home delivery of oxygen concentrators for Covid-19 patients

Delhi HC suggests using CNG cylinders to transport Oxygen, union govt says not possible: Understanding the technical and legal aspects

News Reports Raju Das -
Both Gas Cylinder Rules and PESO guidelines on converting cylinders for oxygen do not permit use of CNG cylinders to carry oxygen

Paranoid China wants to tame Elon Musk, will it succeed? All you need to know about the brewing war between China and Tesla

World OpIndia Staff -
Elon Musk headed Tesla has been facing a pressure campaign in China with Chinese Communist state-backed media and regulators

Congress leader Chidambaram wants state governments to unionise to haggle over vaccine costs: Here is why that is a bizarre idea

Politics K Bhattacharjee -
P. Chidambaram has managed to come up with another spectacularly braindead idea that does not make any sense.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Priyanka Gandhi’s Twitter faux pas, takes three attempts for condolence tweet

OpIndia Staff -
At 10:38 AM, four minutes after her first tweet, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tweeted correct condolence message to correct intended recipient on third attempt.
Read more
Media

NDTV journalist Gargi Rawat Ansari shows how she is willing to sacrifice human lives so propaganda continues to reign supreme

OpIndia Staff -
NDTV journalist Gargi Rawat Ansari is married to Yusuf Ahmad Ansari, the great-grandson of former Congress President Mukhtar Ahmad Ansari
Read more
News Reports

After lobbying for foreign vaccines, Rahul Gandhi calls Serum Institute’s Adar Poonawalla ‘Modi’s friend’, claims few industrialists will earn profit from vaccine

OpIndia Staff -
After relentless attack on Ambani and Adani, Rahul Gandhi now targets Adar Poonawalla, calls him Modi's friend
Read more
Crime

TikTok Star Funbucket Bhargav, of OMG fame, arrested for raping minor girl

OpIndia Staff -
TikTok Star 'Funbucket Bhargav' arrested for raping a minor. Fans of actor Nithya wrongly assumed she was the victim.
Read more
News Reports

After chancellor Angela Merkel’s snide remarks on India, German Embassy quickly moves to make amends

OpIndia Staff -
Angela Merkel had earlier regretted that European powers have "allowed" India to become a pharmaceutical manufacturing giant.
Read more
News Reports

Angela Merkel laments that they ‘allowed’ India to become pharmacy of the world, fears that they will not get Covid-19 medicine

OpIndia Staff -
Angela Merkel said that EU nations didn't treat their pharmaceutical industry so well, and 'allowed' India to become a large pharma producer
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,091FansLike
531,834FollowersFollow
24,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com