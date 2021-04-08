On April 7, Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with students, parents and teachers across the country in the first virtual “Pariksha Pe Charcha”. It was the fourth edition of the program. The interaction lasted for over ninety minutes in which PM Modi shared his experiences and provided guidance to students, teachers and parents on various topics. Students residing abroad also participated in the event.

The controversy over PM’s sugegstion

After the program, some posts started to float on social media that suggested PM Modi had asked the students to attempt difficult questions first during the exams. The alleged suggestion by PM was in contrast with what students are taught by the teachers that they should attempt the easy questions first in the exams. Several opposition leaders, former bureaucrats and netizens raised eyebrows and called it ‘self-destructive’ and ‘catastrophic’.

Congress leader Pawan Khera quoted Aaj Tak’s tweet which has been deleted.

Pawan Khera’s misleading tweet on Pariksha Pe Charcha

This was Aaj Tak’s tweet that Pawan Khera quoted. It has now been deleted.

Aaj Tak’s misleading tweet

The misleading report has been deleted from their website too.

The report that had misleading information about what PM said has now been deleted from Aaj Tak’s website.

Former IAS officer Surya Pratap Singh also took the message in wrong sense

PM advises students to attempt difficult question first and devote more time to it.

Kids please forgive him as he doesn’t know what he is saying.



Please attempt the easiest once first. — Naresh Singh (@nareshbareth) April 7, 2021

Kathin questions ko pehley karo ….



Dekho me to PM ki baat se agree nai karti hu..



PM modi education per kuch reham karo…



Kyu students ko galat salah de rahe ho…



Students inki baat mat sunlena ,exams me fail ho jaogey…..



Ohh god 🙏🏿 — Kirandeep Kaur ( Santoor mom🤓) (@OnePanjaban) April 7, 2021

Did PM Modi ask students to solve difficult questions first?

While talking about the difficult chapters and subjects, the Prime Minister said that the students should attend every subject with the same attitude and energy. He emphasized on dividing the day equally for all the subjects. He said though it is taught to attend easy chapters first in studies and to attempt easy questions first in exams, his views on attending chapters during studies is different.

अरुणाचल प्रदेश की छात्रा पुण्यो सुन्या और दिल्ली की शिक्षिका विनीता गर्ग जी ने यह दिलचस्प सवाल किया कि कुछ विषयों से बच्चों को डर लगने लगता है। इससे कैसे उबरें? देखिए, इसका जवाब… pic.twitter.com/J4YwH8lG0O — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 8, 2021

He said the most difficult chapters should be addressed first with a ‘fresh mind’, and it will make easy ones feel even easier. He shared his experience while being in office as Chief Minister of Gujarat and Prime Minister of India. He said that he preferred to tackle difficult issues in the morning with a fresh mind. He advised the students not to run away from difficult chapters but to address them first during the study hours.

During the interaction, PM Modi talked about attending difficult subjects first, during their study hours and did not advise students to attempt difficult ‘questions’ first in the exam. A simple wordplay between attending and attempting confused the leaders of opposition parties, IAS officers and several others.

In fact, the PM even mentioned specifically that during exams, students are advised to attempt difficult questions first, but during study hours, it is always better to do the opposite. He advised students that they should devote equal time to all subjects and the difficult chapters, or topics should be addressed first, with fresh energy and mind.

The PM also emphasised that putting the difficult topics for later hours creates a habit of procrastinating and students may tend to avoid the ‘difficult’ topic altogether. He advised them to try and study the difficult topics first to gain confidence.

The suggestion of ‘difficult ones first’ was not in the context of exams, but in the context of studies.

Verdict: No, PM Modi did not ask to attempt difficult questions first during exams. He was referring to study hours and time division. He had advised students to study difficult chapters or subjects first, with a fresh mind so the easy chapters seem even easier later. The claims are FAKE.