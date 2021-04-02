Friday, April 2, 2021
Mamata Banerjee seen shaking her injured leg comfortably in viral video, raises suspicions about her ‘injury’: Watch

BJP leader Vishnu Vardhan Reddy has commented on the same saying that the video tells a different story than the one voiced by Mamata Banerjee herself.

OpIndia Staff
Mamata Banerjee viral video
Video screengrab
A video has gone viral on social media where West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee could be seen shaking her supposedly injured leg comfortably without any apparent discomfort. It is generally observed that a plastered leg causes some amount of pain if the person is not cautious enough, however, Mamata Banerjee does not appear encumbered by such mundane affairs.

At another point in the video, she put her other leg on top of her supposedly injured leg. The video has sparked much laughter and mockery on social media. It is not clear when and where the video was captured.

BJP leader Vishnu Vardhan Reddy has commented on the same saying that the video tells a different story than the one voiced by Mamata Banerjee herself.

BJP Mumbai spokesperson Suresh Nakhua asked, “Who plays around with the broken leg?”

Another video had surfaced earlier which showed the West Bengal CM standing on her feed on her injured leg with her aides rushing to seat her. She said that she cannot remain seated during the National Anthem and therefore, had to make an effort to stand up. It was a perplexing spectacle, indeed.

The circumstances of her injury have been mysterious from the very beginning. While Mamata Banerjee claimed that she was attacked by goons associated with the BJP, eyewitnesses said that it was an accident and a report submitted to the Election Commission said the same thing as well.

The video that has now emerged casts further doubts into the story peddled by the Trinamool Congress.

