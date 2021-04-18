Sunday, April 18, 2021
Rahul Gandhi criticises rallies four days after addressing massively crowded rally in Bengal

Rahul Gandhi was found addressing massive rally in West Bengal on 14th April 2021, ahead of fifth phase of polling.

OpIndia Staff
Rahul Gandhi addressing massive rally in Bengal on 14th April 2021 (image courtesy @incindia on Twitter)
On Sunday (April 18), Congress scion Rahul Gandhi sparked a new controversy by attributing election rallies to the rising Coronavirus cases in the country.

In a tweet, he said, “Bimaro aur mritako ki bhi itni bheed pehali baar dekhi hai (I have seen such a large crowd of infected and deceased people too for the first time).” Gandhi’s tweet was followed with the hashtag ‘#rallies’. The Congress dynast took potshots at the ruling BJP for its aggressive campaign ahead of the 6th phase of polls in West Bengal.

Screengrab of the tweet by Rahul Gandhi

However, Rahul Gandhi was seen addressing a large gathering in Goalpokhar in West Bengal ahead of the 5th phase of Vidhan Sabha polls. Despite his criticism of election rallies, the Congress dynast has been guilty of doing the same thing. And the Congress party has been boasting about large crowds at his rallies, hoping to project it as the turn of the party’s political fortunes.

In a tweet on Wednesday (April 14), the official handle of the party tweeted, “Shri Rahul Gandhi receives a tremendous reception as he arrives for his public meeting at Goalpokhar in West Bengal.” The tweet was followed with the hashtag WBWelcomesRahulGandhi. The visuals, shared by the party, clearly showed how social distancing guidelines went for a toss during his rally.

Screengrab of the tweet by Congress

Despite holding a rally just 4 days ago, Rahul Gandhi has now resorted to virtue signalling.

During his address to Congress party workers, the Congress scion said, “Mamata Banerjee has been saying that a game would be played at the time of elections. What kind of game? Please explain who will build roads here or construct colleges and universities. If you want, we can play on that field.”

Screengrab of the tweet by Congress

Ahead of the polls in the State of Kerala, Rahul Gandhi was also seen conducting a roadshow on April 1. In a video uploaded on Youtube by the official handle of the party, the Congress MP from Wayanad was seen waving at people from a car. Interestingly, thousands of party workers were seen marching behind him with no regards to social distancing protocols.

(Video Courtesy: Youtube/ Indian National Congress)

While poll-bound West Bengal has a total of 45,300 active Coronavirus cases, Maharashtra has recorded 6,49,563 cases. This is despite the fact that no election rallies are being conducted in Maharashtra. It must be mentioned that the Congress is a part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi, which is currently running the government in the State.

OpIndia Staff
Staff reporter at OpIndia

