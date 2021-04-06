In what is said to be the clincher in Antilia bomb scare case and Mansukh Hiren death case, CCTV footage accessed by Republic TV shows suspended API Sachin Vaze approaching the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) after allegedly scaling the wall of the Mumbai Police headquarters to avoid CCTV cameras on March 04.

As per sources, Sachin Vaze reached the CSMT station at 7 pm on March 04 and proceeded to take a train to Thane. He reached the destination at 8.10 pm following which he made a phone call using a SIM card procured from bookie Naresh, who is in NIA’s custody currently. An NIA officer in a statement revealed, “We suspect that Vaze then called Hiren posing as officer Tawade, using the SIM card that was procured from Gujarat by another accused.”

It is alleged that after meeting Mansukh Hiren with constable Vinayak Shinde, he left for Byculla and reached the destination by 9.20 pm. He then called his aide Riyaz Kazi to ask him to bring his mobile phone to the Dongri Police Station.

It was also reported that Vaze raided one Tipsy Bar located in Dongri to suggest that he was conducting a raid at the time of Mansukh Hiren’s murder. As per sources, Sachin Vaze’s attempt to call Kazi to Dongri Police Station was an alleged attempt to deceive the investigation agencies by creating an alibi for himself.

The Thane businessman, Mansukh Hiren, was found dead the next day.

NIA Takes Sachin Vaze To CST Station To Recreate Crime Scene

The NIA in the late hours of Monday recreated the crime scene, first at the CSMT station and then at the Kalwa station in the presence of Sachin Vaze.

NIA along with Sachin Vaze recreating the crime scene at CST station. Image source: ANI

The accused was taken to platform number 4 of the CST station, which was cordoned off and then to the Kalwa station where he was asked to walk down the Kalwa railway bridge.

The NIA also conducted late-night raids on Saturday in a bid to recover more evidence in its probe against Sachin Vaze.

Another luxury vehicle seized

Adding to the never ending list of luxury vehicles associated with Vaze, the National Investigation Agency on Monday traced a luxury Italian sports bike ‘Benelli’ from Daman that is said to be registered in the name of Meena George, the mystery woman who is under NIA’s scanner for her alleged connections with Sachin Vaze.

NIA has seized eight luxury vehicles until now which were allegedly used by Vaze for various reasons around the time of Antilia bomb scare incident and Mansukh Hiren’s murder. These include a Green Scorpio, a white Innova, two black Mercedez Benz cars, a Land Cruiser Prado, a black Volvo, and a white Mitsubishi Outlander.

The NIA is still on the lookout for two more luxury cars, one being an Audi in which Vaze was seen traveling with suspended cop Vinayak Shinde in a CCTV footage recovered from Bandra-Worli Sea Link on March 03.