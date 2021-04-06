Tuesday, April 6, 2021
Home News Reports Sachin Vaze jumped wall to evade CCTV cameras, took a train to Thane, footage...
News Reports
Updated:

Sachin Vaze jumped wall to evade CCTV cameras, took a train to Thane, footage reveals

It is alleged that after meeting Mansukh Hiren with constable Vinayak Shinde, he left for Byculla and reached the destination by 9.20 pm. He then called his aide Riyaz Kazi to ask him to bring his mobile phone to the Dongri Police Station.

OpIndia Staff
NIA team with Sachin Vaze at CSMT station
2

In what is said to be the clincher in Antilia bomb scare case and Mansukh Hiren death case, CCTV footage accessed by Republic TV shows suspended API Sachin Vaze approaching the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) after allegedly scaling the wall of the Mumbai Police headquarters to avoid CCTV cameras on March 04. 

As per sources, Sachin Vaze reached the CSMT station at 7 pm on March 04 and proceeded to take a train to Thane. He reached the destination at 8.10 pm following which he made a phone call using a SIM card procured from bookie Naresh, who is in NIA’s custody currently. An NIA officer in a statement revealed, “We suspect that Vaze then called Hiren posing as officer Tawade, using the SIM card that was procured from Gujarat by another accused.”

It is alleged that after meeting Mansukh Hiren with constable Vinayak Shinde, he left for Byculla and reached the destination by 9.20 pm. He then called his aide Riyaz Kazi to ask him to bring his mobile phone to the Dongri Police Station.

It was also reported that Vaze raided one Tipsy Bar located in Dongri to suggest that he was conducting a raid at the time of Mansukh Hiren’s murder. As per sources, Sachin Vaze’s attempt to call Kazi to Dongri Police Station was an alleged attempt to deceive the investigation agencies by creating an alibi for himself.

The Thane businessman, Mansukh Hiren, was found dead the next day.

NIA Takes Sachin Vaze To CST Station To Recreate Crime Scene

The NIA in the late hours of Monday recreated the crime scene, first at the CSMT station and then at the Kalwa station in the presence of Sachin Vaze.

NIA along with Sachin Vaze recreating the crime scene at CST station. Image source: ANI

The accused was taken to platform number 4 of the CST station, which was cordoned off and then to the Kalwa station where he was asked to walk down the Kalwa railway bridge.

The NIA also conducted late-night raids on Saturday in a bid to recover more evidence in its probe against Sachin Vaze.

Another luxury vehicle seized

Adding to the never ending list of luxury vehicles associated with Vaze, the National Investigation Agency on Monday traced a luxury Italian sports bike ‘Benelli’ from Daman that is said to be registered in the name of Meena George, the mystery woman who is under NIA’s scanner for her alleged connections with Sachin Vaze. 

NIA has seized eight luxury vehicles until now which were allegedly used by Vaze for various reasons around the time of Antilia bomb scare incident and Mansukh Hiren’s murder. These include a Green Scorpio, a white Innova, two black Mercedez Benz cars, a Land Cruiser Prado, a black Volvo, and a white Mitsubishi Outlander.

The NIA is still on the lookout for two more luxury cars, one being an Audi in which Vaze was seen traveling with suspended cop Vinayak Shinde in a CCTV footage recovered from Bandra-Worli Sea Link on March 03.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsSachin Vaze NIA
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

OpIndia Explains

The menace of Maoist terrorism: 5 of the worst attacks on civilians and security forces by Left-Wing terrorists

OpIndia Staff -
The recent Naxal attack in Chhattisgarh is a grim reminder of the menace of Maoist terrorism facing the nation
World

Fahashi and the importance of Purdah in Islam: How Pakistan PM Imran Khan explained the rise of rapes against women

OpIndia Staff -
According to Imran Khan, vulgarity is the reason behind rise in rape and sexual violence and not the declining lawlessness in the country.

With all eyes set on the 2021 West Bengal Assembly Elections, here are the top 25 lies spread by West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

News Reports Jhankar Mohta -
A Twitter user named @BefittingFacts has listed the top 25 lies peddled by West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee in a video.

EVMs, VVPATs recovered from TMC leader’s house in Uluberia North Constituency ahead of phase 3 polling in West Bengal: Details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
2021 West Bengal election, phase 3: EVM and VVPAT machines were found at TMC leader Gautam Ghosh’s residence at Tulsiberia

Blame game ensues after Mid-Day finds BMC officials at Mumbai airport took bribes from international passengers to allow escape from mandatory quarantine

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
An investigation by Mid-day found that BMC officials deployed at the Mumbai international airport took bribes from international fliers to help them skip mandatory isolation

Chinese Embassy attempts to bully Indian media over Taiwan coverage, accuses media of inciting ‘Taiwan separatism’

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Chinese Embassy in India has issued a press release after the Indian media reported on Taiwan.

Recently Popular

Social Media Fact-Check

Fact check: Did UP CM Yogi Adityanath use abusive words as claimed in viral video

OpIndia Staff -
As per the government sources, the last three seconds of the video have been manipulated.
Read more
News Reports

Great-grandson of Mahatma Gandhi attempts to shield left-wing terrorists after Naxals killed 22 Jawans: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Great Grandson of Mahatma Gandhi, Tushar Gandhi, appeared to shield left-wing terrorists from criticism on Monday.
Read more
World

Italians tried to fake their own kidnapping, got sold to real Jihadists in Syria: Here is what happened

OpIndia Staff -
Italian prosecutors claim both Alessandro Sandrini and Sergio Zanotti wanted to stage their own kidnapping in order to cheat the Italian Government.
Read more
Opinions

Naxals ambush and kill Indian Jawans, their ideological brother Communist Kanhaiya targets politicians instead

K Bhattacharjee -
Kanhaiya Kumar remarked that while the son of Home Minister is the BCCI Secretary, the sons of farmers become Jawans.
Read more
News Reports

Delhi HC slams Kejriwal government for spending money on advertising instead of clearing dues of MCD employees: Details

OpIndia Staff -
The Delhi High Court slammed the Kejriwal government on Monday for not clearing the dues of MCD employees.
Read more
Media

Rajdeep Sardesai receives multiple awards for ‘best journalism’ after he was kicked off air for sharing fake news

OpIndia Staff -
Propagandist-in-Chief Rajdeep Sardesai received multiple awards at the ENBA Awards on Saturday.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,077FansLike
527,540FollowersFollow
24,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com