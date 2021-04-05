Monday, April 5, 2021
Home News Reports Man arrested after defrauding a donor from Telangana of Rs 60,000 in the name...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Man arrested after defrauding a donor from Telangana of Rs 60,000 in the name of Sonu Sood

The miscreant has been identified as Ashish Kumar Singh. A resident of Muzzafarpur in Bihar, Ashish was arrested by the cybercrime unit of the Cyberabad police.

OpIndia Staff
Fraudster dupes man of ₹60K in the name of actor Sonu Sood, gets arrested
Actor Sonu Sood (Photo Credits: The Week)
3

On Saturday (March 3), a 23-year-old man was arrested for duping a person in Telangana in the name of Bollywood actor Sonu Sood.

As per a report in Business Today, the miscreant has been identified as Ashish Kumar Singh. A resident of Muzzafarpur in Bihar, Ashish was arrested by the cybercrime unit of the Cyberabad police. He had posted his number on social media and claimed that he was the advisor to the actor’s company, Sonu Sood Corporation. Ashish impersonated as the actor’s associate, even though he was not connected to the company. The accused then duped a man from Telangana to the tune of ₹60,000.

The matter came to light after the victim filed a complaint with the police on March 3. He wanted to help the poor people in Telangana and learnt that the actor had been helping those, who were affected by the Coronavirus pandemic. He found the contact details of his company, including a phone number. On dialling the number, Ashish picked up the call and claimed that Sonu Sood would make a donation of ₹50,000 for the cause. He, however, said that such a contribution was only possible if the complainant deposited ₹8300 as registration charges.

The accused then made a follow-up call and claimed that Sonu Sood was willing to make a donation of ₹3.6 lac in exchange for a fee of ₹60,000. The complainant ended up paying the new registration charges in the hopes of the actor making the generous contribution. He later realised that he had been duped. Following this, he registered a complaint with the police. While speaking about the matter, Sonu Sood cautioned, “People must be wary of a gang claiming to work for a charity run by me. I urge people not to entertain such online requests for donation,”

Sonu Sood’s philanthropy

During the lockdown that was imposed to curb the pandemic, many migrant workers who live and work in other states were stuck as buses, trains and flights came to a halt. Later, the government arranged for Shramik Express to facilitate the migrant workers to go to their home states. Many individuals, like Sonu Sood, also came forward to help migrants reach home.

In September last year, Sonu Sood ‘promised help’ to 350 boatsmen in Varanasi. He made the promise while responding to viral images. Some videos were shared on social media where claims were made that the boatsmen in Varanasi are facing financial crunch and that as many as 350 families are forced to sleep hungry. However, the truth was far from what is propagated.

Speaking to OpIndia, members of Nishad community clarified how they have never had to beg for food and the media reports of 350 families being hungry are all rumours. Local councillor Narsingh Das was engaged in distributing ration even when OpIndia contacted him.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsSonu Sood PR, Sonu Sood contact number, Sonu Sood phone number
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

UP police team on its way to bring notorious gangster Mukhtar Ansari from Punjab by road

OpIndia Staff -
The Supreme Court had last month ordered Punjab government to transfer Mukhtar Ansari from Punjab to Uttar Pradesh's Banda Jail.
News Reports

100 crore vasooli case: Maha Home Minister Anil Deshmukh resigns after HC orders CBI probe against him

OpIndia Staff -
Maha Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has written to CM Thackeray that he is stepping down from post due to the HC orders of CBI probe against him.

Maharashtra lockdown: Restaurants, eateries trying to pick themselves up after 2020 get a death sentence

Government and Policy OpIndia Staff -
Anurag Katriar, the president of National Restaurants Association of India has expressed that the present restrictions will make it difficult for restaurants to survive.

Fact check: Did UP CM Yogi Adityanath use abusive words as claimed in viral video

Social Media Fact-Check OpIndia Staff -
As per the government sources, the last three seconds of the video have been manipulated.

45 crew members of Ram Setu movie test positive for COVID-19 the day Akshay Kumar gets hospitalised for coronavirus

Entertainment OpIndia Staff -
Versatile actor Akshay Kumar had tested positive for the coronavirus on Sunday

Is Centre arm-twisting farmers by ‘forcing’ Punjab to issue payments to farmers via DBT? A fact check

News Reports Anurag -
While all major procurement states have implemented DBT for MSP payments, Punjab has been delaying it since 2012

Recently Popular

Media

Rajdeep Sardesai receives multiple awards for ‘best journalism’ after he was kicked off air for sharing fake news

OpIndia Staff -
Propagandist-in-Chief Rajdeep Sardesai received multiple awards at the ENBA Awards on Saturday.
Read more
News Reports

Temple cleaning drive: A nationwide initiative of Kapil Mishra’s Hindu Ecosystem

OpIndia Staff -
Kapil Mishra said that the members of Hindu Ecosystem will go to a temple every month and provide 'seva' in form of cleaning, maintenance or whatever services temple administration required.
Read more
WTF News

Iraq: Baby born with three penises, creates history

OpIndia Staff -
In 2015, a baby born in Jaunpur, Uttar Pradesh, had three penises, of which two had erectile tissue. His anus was also absent.
Read more
Social Media Fact-Check

Fact check: Did UP CM Yogi Adityanath use abusive words as claimed in viral video

OpIndia Staff -
As per the government sources, the last three seconds of the video have been manipulated.
Read more
Politics

Twitter allows death threat by AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan to remain on its platform despite numerous calls to remove it: Details

OpIndia Staff -
AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan called for the beheading of Yati Narsinghanand Saraswati in a tweet on Saturday morning.
Read more
World

Here’s why despite Indian media’s best efforts, Kamala Harris will never be as popular among Indians as Tulsi Gabbard

K Bhattacharjee -
Tulsi Gabbard is largely credited for putting an end to the presidential bid of Vice President Kamala Harris.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

254,077FansLike
527,485FollowersFollow
24,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com