Uddhav Thackeray meets Sooryavanshi Director Rohit Shetty

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray met Rohit Shetty, director of the movie ‘Sooryavanshi’, over another postponement in the release of the movie due to rising cases of the novel Coronavirus. The makers of the movie announced the decision on Monday.

The filmmakers said in a statement, “The Honorable Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Mr. Uddhav Thackeray had a discussion with director Rohit Shetty yesterday. In the meeting, Mr. Uddhav Thackeray appreciated Rohit Shetty as he took the brave and difficult decision of postponing Sooryavanshi owing to the current COVID situation in the state.”

Akshay Kumar, one of the stars in the movie, announced on Sunday that he had tested positive for the Coronavirus. He said, “Thank you, everyone, for all your warm wishes and prayers, they seem to be working. I am doing fine, but as a precautionary measure under medical advice, I have been hospitalised. I hope to be back home soon. Take care.”

Cinema Halls and malls have been ordered shut by the Maharashtra government over the rising Coronavirus cases in the state. The government issued a long list of stringent guidelines late on Sunday to ‘Break the Chain’ (title of their new campaign). Along with night curfews on weekdays, the state will go into complete lockdown on weekends starting Friday 8 pm to Monday morning 7 am.

Meanwhile, the state government is also under pressure over the Antilia Bomb Scare case and the Mansukh Hiren death case. The arrest of Sachin Vaze in the matter has opened a can of worms. Following troubling allegations by former Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh, Anil Deshmukh resigned as the Home Minister of Maharashtra on Monday.