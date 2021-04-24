Today Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced several measures to manage the rising Covid-19 cases in the state. Reviewing the pandemic situation through video conferencing, the CM issued several directives regarding the availability of hospital beds, oxygen, and Covid-19 medicines in the hospitals in the state.

The CM directed that all hospitals in the state where Covid-19 patients are being treated should make public the details of vacant beds in the hospital twice a day. These details should also be uploaded on the portal of Integrated COVID Control & Command Centres (ICCCC) of the districts. The CM said that beds should be allotted with full transparency.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that in collaboration with DRDO, the process of setting up Covid hospitals in Lucknow and Varanasi is about to be completed. Saying that the operationality of these two hospitals with all necessary medical facilities will further strengthen the medical resources of the state, he asked the health ministry to make arrangements for trained human resources etc.

The CM said that Remdesivir and other lifesaving drugs should be distributed transparently. He added that 18,000 vials of Remdesivir have been received from Cadila, and its supply is increasing every day. More demand should be sent to the concerned companies as per the demand. There is a need to further improve the supply as well as its distribution system. These facilities should be made equally available to all the needy, the CM emphasised.

CM Yogi Adityanath informed that smooth availability of oxygen is being ensured in the state, and the special ‘Oxygen Express’ trains of Indian Railways from Bokaro has reached Uttar Pradesh. Modinagar, Kashipur, Panipat and Roorkee plants are also supplying oxygen to the state. This oxygen should be distributed smoothly with transparency, he said.

The chief minister ordered that oxygen should be allocated from their divisional headquarters to the districts. GPS monitoring and adequate security force should be provided to these tankers. No patient will be allowed to run out of oxygen in the state, he directed. The CM added that all small and big hospitals in all districts should be closely monitored at the government level for oxygen availability.

Yogi Adityanath informed that the oxygen supply system has been further strengthened by directly connecting the hospitals with MSME units in the state which produce or refill oxygen. The Indian Air Force is also cooperating in ensuring oxygen supply from various centres. Demand and supply situation should be monitored at 24×7, he added.

The CM said that there is a need to balance the demand and supply of oxygen, and for that purpose, an oxygen audit should be conducted. He also directed that those who are undergoing treatment in home isolation must be provided oxygen as per the requirement, adding that there will be no shortage of oxygen anywhere in the state.

As per phase 3 of the vaccination program, UP is going to vaccinate all the people of the state above the age of 18 years from 1st May. The Yogi Adityanath govt has announced that this vaccination will be completely free of cost to the citizens. The action plan for smooth conduct of the entire process will be prepared by a committee headed by Finance Minister Suresh Khanna. The Committee has been asked by the CM to ensure all necessary actions to make the vaccination program a success by communicating with vaccine manufacturing companies. Yogi Adityanath directed that this work should not be delayed.

The CM said that more than 23,000 people recovered from Covid-19 in the state in the last 24 hours. This increase in the number of people recovering every day is very pleasant. ‘If we all imbibe the mantras of Test, Trace and Treat by implementing the Covid Protocol, our victory in this fight against Corona is certain’, Yogi Adityanath said in his address.

He said that contact tracing is very important for breaking the chain of Covid-19. The family members of the Coronavirus infected person as well as those in touch with them must be tested. The capacity of RTPCR and antigen test should be doubled, he added.

The chief minister said that every single death due to Covid-19 is unfortunate. The last rites of all such people should be done according to their religious beliefs and traditions, and compliance with the Covid Protocol should be ensured under the supervision of the administration. The family members of the deceased should be treated sensitively, he said. The CM informed that there is a provision for assistance from the government for the last rites of the members of poor families. The Department of Panchayati Raj and Urban Development should ensure that these arrangements are implemented, the CM ordered.

CM Yodi Adityanath said that sensitive and honourable treatment should be provided to Covid-19 patients and their families. The government has fixed rates for treatment in private hospitals also and they are not allowed to charge more than that. He said that strictest action should be taken on the complaint of arbitrary charging by the hospitals. The family members of the patient should be informed twice every day about the health of the patient, he directed.

The CM also directed that the status of Covid infected patients admitted in hospitals should be continuously collected by the Chief Minister’s Helpline 1076. He said that the monitoring committees should be active and review and monitoring by the monitoring committees should be continuous.

He said that weekly curfew is effective in the state from 8 PM on Friday to 7 AM on Monday, and it should be strictly implemented in all the districts of the state. The CM said that the police should remain on patrol and extensive sanitation, sanitation and fogging should be carried out during this period.

However, the CM said that Covid vaccination would continue during the weekly curfew period. People are allowed to go to and return to the vaccination centre from home during the curfew days, he said. The CM added that there should not be any inconvenience to the citizens in the movement for vaccination, and industrial units and other essential services also should be continuously operational during the curfew.

The CM directed that firefighting arrangements should be inspected in all hospitals in the state so that fire incidents do not lead to any damage. This should be done immediately across the state, he said.

The chief minister said that even in times when the entire country is fighting the Covid-19 epidemic unitedly, some anarchic elements are trying to black-market medicines, spread rumours or disturb the atmosphere. Similar propaganda is also taking place on social media. Strictest action should be taken against such persons under Gangster Act and NSA, and their property should be confiscated, he said.