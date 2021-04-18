Thursday, April 22, 2021
Updated:

18+ can register for Covid vaccination from April 28. Here is the procedure

According to Ministry of Health and Family welfare, so far India has administered 13,23,30,644 doses of the Covid vaccine.

OpIndia Staff
Covid Vaccine Phase 3
Covid Vaccine Phase 3 to begin on May 1. Registeration opens on April 28 (Image: Dr harsh Vardhan)
2

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan has informed via a tweet that the registration for citizens above 18 years of age will open on the Cowin platform on April 28. He added, “#LargestVaccineDrive Phase 3 – begins on May 1.”

India announced Phase 3 of the vaccination program

On April 19, the government of India has announced that anyone from 18 years to 45 years of age can get the Covid-19 vaccine in phase three of the Largest Vaccination Drive in the world. The government allowed the vaccine manufacturers to supply 50% of the products directly to state and private players. Notably, the union government will provide vaccines only to those who are above 45 years of age. Those who are between 18-45 years of age will get the vaccination from their respective states or private players.

Price of vaccine for states and private hospital announced

It has to be noted that the price of the vaccine has been set by the Serum Institute of India at Rs.400 for the state and Rs.600 for the private hospitals. The union government will continue to provide the vaccine free of cost at its centers like before.

How to register for the Covid vaccine

You can register at www.cowin.gov.in or on Arogya Setu app. At the time of registration, you will be able to choose from the available slots. As the government is going to allow states and open market sale of the vaccine, more instructions on how you can get the vaccine are expected from the central and state government.

Please note that the eligibility for the vaccination program through the government of India channel will remain the same. If you are between the age of 18 and 45, you have to either get vaccinated under the vaccine program by State Government or through private vaccination providers.

What documents are required for the registration of eligible beneficiaries?

Any of the below-mentioned ID with Photo may be produced at the time of registration:

Aadhaar/Driving License/Voter ID/PAN Card/Passport/ Job Card/Pension Document
Health Insurance Smart Card issued under the scheme of Ministry of Labour
Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA)
Official identity cards issued to MPs/MLAs/MLCs
Passbooks issued by Bank/Post Office
Service ID Card issued by Central/State Govt/Public Limited Companies

News outlets and journalists spread misinformation about the registration date

Some journalists and some news outlets were found spreading misinformation about the registration date for Phase 3. While the registration is starting on April 28, they posted the registration date as April 24. Runjhun Sharma of CNN News18 had posted a tweet and said the registration will start in the next 48 hours. Though several netizens corrected her, she had not deleted the post till the time this report was published.

CNN News18 journalist Runjhun Sharma

The Hindu also published a misleading tweet.

The Hindu’s misleading tweet

Barkha Dutt’s The Mojo Story also posted the same misleading information.

Barkha Dutt’s The Mojo Story posted misleading information about registration date

Joy Sengupta, Assistant Editor at Times of India also did the same mistake and quoted TOI’s report about the registration date. It seems like TOI has edited its report as the date now shows as April 28.

Joy Sengupta, Assistant Editor at TOI

MyGov fact-checked the reports and announced that the registration will start from April 28.



