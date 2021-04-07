In yet another attack on BJP leaders in West Bengal, state BJP president Dilip Ghosh was attacked in Cooch Behar ahead of the fourth phase of the assembly elections. Ghosh said that not just stones and bricks were hurled at his car and other vehicles in his convoy, but bombs were also thrown at them allegedly by TMC workers.

Dilip Ghosh said that the incident happened when he was returning from addressing an election rally at Sitalkuchi in North Bengal. While returning from Sitalkuchi, workers returning from a rally by CM Mamata Banerjee surrounded the convoy and attacked it. He also added that police remained mute spectator to this event.

Dilip Ghosh informed that he sustained injuries in the attack, as the convoy was attacked by guns, bombs, lathis, bricks from all the sides. He said that two bombs fell on his car. He said that more than 100 TMC workers had surrounded the convoy to attack it.

Dilip Ghosh posted live videos on Facebook after he came under the attack, where the extent of the damage sustained by his car can be seen. Visuals show that the window glass on his side of the was smashed with a big hole in it. The windscreen of the car also suffered damage as a result of the attack.

Ghosh had to wear a helmet in his car after he came under the attack.

In the meanwhile, Trinamool Congress has denied any role in the incident. TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh claimed that the attack was the result of clash between old and new workers of BJP in the state.