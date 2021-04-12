A couple in Bhopal has changed 18 houses in three years of marriage due to the wife’s fear of cockroaches. The husband, a software engineer by profession, tired of being embarrassed amongst friends and family is planning to file for divorce, as reported by Amar Ujala.

The husband was made aware of his wife’s phobia for the first time after their marriage in 2017. Allegedly, the wife on spotting a cockroach in the kitchen ran for help screaming and refused to enter the kitchen thereafter. Apparently, the scream was so loud that it frightened the family members. She had been adamant on shifting to a new house since then.

The couple changed houses for the first time in 2018 but unfortunately the trail did not stop there. The couple since then have changed 18 houses, says the report.

The man claimed that he has taken his wife to many private psychiatrists including one at AIIMS for treatment but she refuses to take any medication prescribed. The wife on the other hand alleges that her husband does not understand her problem and is trying to declare her mentally ill by getting her on medications.

To give their marriage a last chance, the couple visited BHAI Welfare Society, an organization that works for men trapped in fake dowry and domestic violence cases. The duo was counseled by a Zaki Ahmed, the founder of this organization, but nothing seemed to work.

Claiming that he and his family are embarrassed and tired of this routine, he has decided to seek legal help and file for a divorce.