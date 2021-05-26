Wednesday, May 26, 2021
Congress MLA says ‘unknown’ woman called and performed ‘obscene’ act, now blackmailing him

Police officer investigating the case informed that the MLA justified attending to the call assuming it might be someone from his constituency calling him for help.

Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA Neeraj Dixit has lodged a police complaint alleging that an unidentified woman made a video call to him and performed obscene acts. The woman later used the recorded clip to blackmail him, informed a police official. 

Deputy Superintendent of Police Shashank Jain informed the reporters on Tuesday that the police have registered a case under section 385 (extortion) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant provisions of the Information Technology Acton basis information received from the Chhatarpur MLA. 

Informing further about the incident, the police officer said, “MLA Neeraj Dixit has submitted an application at Garhi Malehara police station that an unidentified woman recently made a video call on his personal number. The woman allegedly performed obscene acts and recorded the video call. Later, she started blackmailing him on the basis of the video.”

Jain further informed that the MLA justified attending to the call assuming it might be someone from his constituency calling him for help. 

There is no clarity as to how the amount demanded by the woman as the case is still under investigation, however, the Congress MLA had received SMSes from the same number previously.  

As per the report, while the MLA could not be contacted for his statement, his representative Bali Chaurasia informed that the incident took place 4-5 days ago when the MLA was seated with his family. On seeing the woman perform obscene acts, the MLA immediately disconnected the call, Bali added. 

Sextortion frauds

The police officer investigating the case informed that such cyber crimes have become a common occurrence these days.

Cyber Cell Delhi too has issued a notice to warn people against the new scam taking place against both men and women. 

Describing the fraud, Cyber Cell says, “In a new variant of this Modus Operandi, a lot of people (mostly men) are being contacted on Instagram recently by women with attractive profiles, who immediately ask them for a sex chat or a nude video call. When the person agrees to it, they record the entire episode and start blackmailing/extorting the victim for money threatening to share the video with his relatives and friends.”

The Cyber Cell has also issued safety guidelines to prevent people from falling into this trap. 

Email porn scam

Another way to extort money is through emails with subjects claiming, “I know you did sexy/naughty/prurient thing X, pay me Y or I will tell Z.” The subject might also have your old password mentioned to make it believable.

The entire blackmail message will be in the form of an image with the claim to have infected your machine by planting a malware, thus scaring the receiver.

It is best to delete such email and change password for better security.

niraj dixit, neeraj dixit, sextortion
