Sunday, May 16, 2021
No oxygen and ICU beds, hospitals discharging serious patients to avoid recording death: Covid-19 situation turns grim in Tamil Nadu

Many small hospitals in Tamil Nadu which were converted to Covid facilities at the government's insistence are hapless because due to a lack of oxygen supply.

OpIndia Staff
Tamil Nadu CM Stalin at COVID-19 war room
In a routine press briefing, Lav Aggarwal, Union Health Ministry announced that a a dip has been observed in India’s Covid-19 positivity rate, however, he also remarked that Tamil Nadu’s Covid-19 surge is a “cause of concern”.

The state of Tamil Nadu recorded over 33,000 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours with 303 succumbing to the Chinese virus, raising concerns. 

Amidst the worrisome situation, Sandhya Ravishankar, a Chennai-based journalist took to Twitter to appeal for help as the new Covid-19 cases skyrocket in the state.

Ravishankar revealed that as the demand for ICU beds is on a rise in the state, there are none available. Moreover, private hospitals have begun to discharge critical patients amid an acute shortage of medical oxygen as they don’t want to record deaths.

She also informed that many small hospitals which were converted to Covid facilities at the government’s insistence are hapless because due to a lack of oxygen supply.

Long queues of ambulances can be seen outside government hospitals she reveals adding unavailability of even basic consumables such as non-rebreather masks.

The journalist also alleged that the government is under-reporting the actual number of new Covid-19 cases and deaths. She suggested that unless the government puts out the real numbers, people will not understand the gravity of the situation.

Ravishankar ended her thread by appealing for help saying, “Tamil Nadu needs help. We need oxygen. Please help.”

Tamil Nadu to peak in June

It is imperative to note that as per India’s Sutra model developed by the supermodel Covid committee, the cases in Tamil Nadu have not yet peaked. The state is predicted to peak in the first week of June with more than 43,000 cases after which it will begin to decline. 

Grim situation in the state

The health infrastructure in the state has begun to crumble when the state is yet to peak. 

We reported earlier on how 13 people had lost their lives on Tuesday night at the Chengalpattu Government Medical College Hospital in Tamil Nadu, allegedly due to the shortage of oxygen.

According to the reports, 13 patients, aged between 40 to 85, died in quick succession due to the shortage of oxygen at the Chengalpattu Government Medical College Hospital. 

The sudden death of Covid-19 patients in the DMK-ruled Tamil Nadu has triggered panic among the people in the state.

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

