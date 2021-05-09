On Saturday, Union Minister and Amethi MP Smriti Irani visited Padmanpur Bijauli village in Rae Bareli district of Uttar Pradesh to pay respects to BJP MLA Dal Bahadur Kori, who lost his life due to Covid-19.

According to the reports, Union Minister Smriti Irani arrived at the ancestral village of deceased MLA Kori on Saturday and met the family members of the BJP leader, who died on the 6 May at a private hospital in Lucknow.

After placing a wreath on the portrait of the late MLA, Smriti Irani hugged his wife and consoled her. She reassured the family that she stands with them in this hour of grief. Dal Bahadur Kori, who was an MLA from the Salon assembly constituency, died on Thursday night at a hospital in Lucknow. His last rites were performed in the village on Friday.

Smriti Irani also visited the house of former Income Tax Commissioner and BJP leader Brijlal Pasi, who recently succumbed to Covid-19.

She is on a visit to her Amethi constituency to assess the ground situation of COVID management. On Saturday, Smriti Irani, who is the Lok Sabha member from Amethi, made a surprise visit to her parliamentary constituency to review the coronavirus situation in the district.

Smriti Irani makes a surprise visit to Amethi

Inspecting the preparedness in the constituency, Smriti Irani visited the district Covid control room while directing officials to ensure that patients face no inconvenience and that there is no shortage of oxygen. District Magistrate Arun Kumar and Chief Medical Officer Dr Ashutosh Dubey were present in the control room during the review meeting.

Irani directed the officials to increase the number of beds in the hospitals if needed. On Irani’s initiative, the Utthan Seva Samiti, a non-governmental organisation, handed over five oxygen concentrators to the Chief Minister’s Office.

“COVID-19 is now moving towards villages, and hence there should be comprehensive preparations to tackle the pandemic at the village level. There should be no laxity in this,” the Union Minister for Textiles and Women and Child Development said.